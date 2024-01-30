Datamatics Global Services Ltd’s shares were up by 0.99 per cent after the company announced the empanelment of Datamatics TruBot RPA (Robotic Process Automation) solution by the National Health Service (NHS) Shared Business Services (SBS), the UK.

This allows over 2,100 public sector organisations across the UK to leverage TruBot RPA from the Datamatics Intelligent Automation Platform for automating a range of processes.

The company said, “TruBot, Datamatics’ Generative AI-powered Robotic Process Automation solution, is selected for a two-year framework contract with NHS Shared Business Services. This move enables public sector organisations to automate tasks such as staff or customer onboarding, patient registration and billing, contract management, issuing permits, grants management, and more.”

Also read: Zee-Sony dispute to be heard by Singapore arbitration court on Wednesday

Rahul Kanodia, Vice Chairman and CEO of Datamatics, said, “The empanelment with NHS Shared Business Services (SBS) is a testament to Datamatics TruBot’s capabilities and our team’s commitment to delivering high-quality, scalable solutions to customers of NHS SBS like NHS organisations, local authorities, higher education institutes, emergency services, and many more.”

He further said, “Datamatics’ AI-first approach will power these organisations of the United Kingdom to automate a wide range of administrative tasks, thereby increasing efficiency and allowing professionals to deliver on community and national objectives.”

The shares were up by 0.99 per cent to ₹695.25 at 3.22 pm on the BSE.