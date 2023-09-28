DCM Shriram Ltd’s shares were up by 0.5 per cent after the company reported securing a sustainability-linked loan (SLL) of ₹200 crore from HSBC India. This financial move is intended to support the company’s ongoing capital expenditure program in Bharuch, Gujarat

Amit Agarwal, Executive Director and Group CFO of DCM Shriram Ltd, said, “This is our first sustainability linked loan obtained from HSBC India, marking our unwavering dedication to our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives. We have embarked on projects worth approximately ₹3500 crore, predominantly within our sugar and chemical divisions. Notably, projects in our sugar business have already been commissioned, while those in the chemicals business are nearing completion. Sustainability remains at the core of our operations, encompassing vital aspects such as water conservation, energy efficiency, renewable energy, and promoting circular economy.”

DCM Shriram Ltd is a business conglomerate with interests in agri-rural, chlor-vinyl, and value-added business.

The shares were up by 0.5 per cent to ₹1062.44 at 11.28 am on the BSE.