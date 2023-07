Dilip Buildcon witnessed a surge in its share price by 4.77 per cent after receiving the completion certificate for the ‘Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway’ project in Maharashtra.

The project was executed on the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode for Package 12, for a stretch in Nashik district.

The shares of the infrastructure company went up by 4.77 per cent to Rs 254.55 at 10.17 a.m. on BSE