DLF Ltd’s shares were up by 0.81 per cent after the company reported a pre-launch sale of approximately ₹7,200 crore for its upcoming residential project, ‘DLF Privana South’ in Gurugram. The development is situated across 25 acres in Sectors 76 and 77 in Gurugram and consists of 1,113 designed residences. It includes 4 BHK apartments and penthouses. The project is part of the larger DLF Privana’ development, covering approximately 116 acres in the heart of Gurugram.

The company informed, the pre-launch sales witnessed a sell out within 72 hours. Each buyer was limited to one unit to discourage bulk bookings, with around 25 per cent of sales attributed to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). The booking amount was set at ₹50 lakh, deviating from the industry standard of ₹10 lakh.

Aakash Ohri, Jt. Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers, said, “With a breathtaking view of the Aravalli range and the promise of a distinctive DLF lifestyle, DLF Privana South is set to redefine benchmarks in luxury living space. This project signifies our entry into this region, emerging as the new focal point of the city amid the convergence of flourishing businesses. Positioned strategically near the confluence of Southern Peripheral Road, NH-48, NPR (Dwarka Expressway) and CPR, it offers swift accessibility to key city hubs and beyond, surrounded by well-developed infrastructure, including offices, schools, 5-star hotels, and golf courses.”

The shares were up by 0.81 per cent to ₹795.05 at 2:35 pm on the BSE.