DreamFolks Services Ltd has entered the Malaysian market, signalling a stride in its global expansion strategy. The company is set to deploy its technology services at three major airports in Malaysia: Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Kota Kinabalu International Airport, and Kuching International Airport.

According to the company, passengers travelling through these airports can access lounges by utilizing DreamFolks’ EDC devices, enabling hassle-free transactions through a simple tap or swipe of their bank cards. Alternatively, travellers can leverage the DreamFolks web access portal to skip queues and gain lounge access by generating a QR code.

Earlier this year, DreamFolks had announced a partnership with Plaza Premium Group, incorporating over 340 Plaza Premium Lounges into the DreamFolks Global Lounge Network. Liberatha Kallat, Chairperson and Managing Director of Dreamfolks Services Ltd, said, “This is a major milestone for our company, and we are confident that our technology solution will benefit all our stakeholders through which passengers will enjoy a convenient and secure airport experience, lounge operators will be able to improve footfall at the lounges, and airports will be able to improve customer experience.”

However, the shares rose 0.43 per cent to Rs 564 at 3:27 pm am on the BSE.