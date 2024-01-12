DSP Mutual Fund has launched DSP Nifty Healthcare ETF, an open-ended scheme tracking Nifty Healthcare Index.

The Nifty Healthcare Index covers diversified themes like pharmaceuticals, hospitals, pathology, healthcare research analytics & technology. It adjusts or rebalances every 6 months to represent the top 20 stocks (companies from healthcare sector) based on free float market cap from the Nifty 500 universe.

The new fund offer, that opened on Thursday, will close on January 25.

Healthcare is a structural growth story, both for financial growth of companies in the sector and for growing wellness for us individually on account of medical advancements, says Anil Ghelani, CFA, Head – Passive Investments & Products, DSP Mutual Fund.

Many Indian healthcare companies have a good long-term potential to grow profitably over time and ambitious Government measures such as Ayushman Bharat are expected to spur growth in the sector, he said adding that investors can consider taking advantage of the potential growth of this sector by investing in a low cost, passively managed index fund.

“While the Nifty Healthcare Index is diversified across pharmaceuticals, hospitals, pathology and healthcare research and technology, being a sector fund, it could have relatively higher risk commensurate with the return potential,” he further said in a statement.