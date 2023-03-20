The board of directors of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries has announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per share for this financial year in its meeting held on Monday. The interim dividend will lead to an outgo of ₹38 crore.
The Record Date for reckoning the shareholders who will be entitled for dividend has been fixed for March 31. The company had paid a similar interim dividend of ₹2 per share last financial year.
Vijay S Banka, Managing Director, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, said the dividend follows a steady business performance and a robust financial position.
The diversified revenue mix will help mitigate uncertainties associated with the sugar business and accelerate the evolution of the company into a bio-fuel organisation, he said.
The distillery capacity is a consolidated 337.5 kilo litres of ethanol production per day across two sugar units. The distillery plants are being operated at their rated capacities, he said.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.