Easy Trip Planner Ltd’s EaseMyTrip announced a partnership with Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited to give its corporate clientele access to Zaggle’s EMS platform for travel and expense management solutions. It covers everything from flight bookings, hotels, and other travel arrangements to managing expenses incurred during business trips.

The company said the collaboration aims to streamline workflows, ensure adherence to corporate policies, and provide real-time visibility of travel expenditure. With corporate travel on the rise, there’s growing demand for expense management solutions. The partnership would offer corporate employees user-friendly interfaces, mobile apps, and automated processes, the company said.

Travel expenditure by Indians is expected to reach $410 billion by 2030, up by 173 per cent from pre-Covid levels in 2019, it said.

Rikant Pittie, Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, said, “We’re excited about our strategic partnership with Zaggle, a leading SaaS FinTech player. By integrating travel booking with expense reporting, we offer a streamlined workflow, policy compliance, and real-time visibility into travel expenditure to our corporate clients. In the rapidly evolving travel industry, this partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering unmatched value.”

