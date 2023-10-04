Eco Recycling Limited’s shares were up by 2 per cent after the company announced its “Recycling on Wheels Smart-ER” initiative. The project, inaugurated by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, is a stride towards advancing cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

This initiative is designed to formalise the informal e-waste sector, ensuring that workers have access to eco-friendly methods that prioritize their health and safety. Aligned with the company’s principles of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and the Circular Economy, the emphasis lies on Training, Transport, and Technology, equipping workers for a sustainable and greener future. The e-waste management initiative received substantial funding of ₹6 crore from TDB and stands as a component of the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a cleaner India.

B. K. Soni, Chairman and Managing Director of Eco Recycling Limited, said, “This is not just a project, but a revolution in e-waste management. We are grateful for the trust and support from TDB and the Indian government. Our shared vision with Prime Minister Modi and Dr Jitendra Singh is to elevate awareness about proper e-waste disposal, thus paving the path towards a cleaner and sustainable India.”

The shares were up by 2 per cent to ₹207.70 at 10.13 a.m. on the BSE.