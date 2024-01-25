EKI Energy Services Ltd’s shares were up by 2.04 per cent after the company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jospong Group Of Companies Ltd during the 28th edition of the Conference of Parties (COP 28) in Dubai.

The company reported that the collaboration aims to lead in sustainability, net-zero services, climate investments, and carbon neutrality. Both entities commit to transparent offsets portfolio management and expertise sharing to thrive in carbon markets. The partnership targets $1 billion in carbon credit financing, with a goal of creating 1,000+ jobs in Ghana and West Africa by 2030.

Manish Dabkara, Chairman and Managing Director at EKI Energy Services Ltd, said, “We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey alongside Jospong Group Of Companies Ltd. Our shared commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility is a powerful catalyst for pioneering initiatives that will redefine industry standards. Together, we aspire to create groundbreaking solutions, driving positive change for our planet. This collaboration underscores our collective dedication to fostering innovation, promoting eco-conscious practices, and contributing to a sustainable future for generations to come.”

The shares were up by 2.04 per cent to ₹413.50 on the BSE.