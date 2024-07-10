Emkay Global has re-initiated coverage on HG Infra Engineering Ltd. (HGIEL) with a BUY rating and a target price (TP) of ₹2,100 per share.
HGIEL has evolved from a small subcontractor into a diversified infrastructure player, boasting excellent operating and financial metrics that have fuelled its rapid, stress-free growth.
While HGIEL’s core road segment faced an order slowdown in FY24 due to pre-election uncertainty and issues with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the government’s Vision India@2047 plan is expected to rejuvenate order flows post-elections.
Management projects ₹12,000 crore in total inflows for FY25, a significant increase from ₹4,500 crore in FY24. Additionally, HGIEL is expanding into the railway sector, focusing on high-speed corridors, freight, and station upgrades, which should support mid-term growth. The company is also exploring opportunities in solar and water projects, having secured ₹1,300 crore worth of orders under the Kusum solar scheme.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.