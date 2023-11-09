The inflow into equity mutual funds jumped 42 per cent last month to ₹19,957 crore against ₹14,091 crore as investors used the fall in market valuation to pump in more money.

Interestingly, all the equity schemes received net inflows with small cap fund attracting investment of ₹4,495 crore (₹2,678 crore) followed by thematic and multi-cap fund getting inflow of ₹3,896 crore (₹3,147 crore) and ₹2,911 crore (₹2,235 crore).

The mutual fund industry collected ₹3,638 crore through new fund offers last month against ₹7,795 crore in September, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

The inflows through systematic investment plan has hit a new high of ₹16,928 crore against ₹16,042 crore in September.

Inflows into hybrid funds moderated to ₹9,906 crore (₹18,650 crore) in October despite arbitrage and multi-asset funds received an inflow of ₹5,523 crore (₹10,176 crore) and ₹2,410 crore (₹6,324 crore).

Debt funds received positive inflows of ₹42,633 crore against an outflow of ₹1.01 lakh crore in October with investments of ₹32,693 crore (outflow of ₹74,177 crore) and ₹6,248 crore (outflow of ₹1,958 crore) in liquid and money market funds. Overnight and low duration funds registered an outflow of ₹3,445 crore (outflow of ₹1,274 crore) and ₹1,142 crore (outflow of ₹963 crore).

Overall, the mutual fund industry received an inflow of Rs 80,528 crore taking the overall asset under management to ₹46.72 lakh crore (₹46.58 lakh crore).

