hamburger

Markets

FabIndia files DRHP for IPO

BL Mumbai Bureau | Mumbai, January 2 | Updated on: Jan 23, 2022
image caption

The offer comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹500 crore

FabIndia Ltd plans to raise up to ₹4,000 crore through an initial public offer.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹500 crore and an offer for sale of 25,050,543 equity shares by existing investors/ shareholders.

The company’s promoters also plan to gift more than 7 lakh shares to artisans and farmers.

The company said this is India’s first ESG IPO because it has empowered over 50,000 artisans; approximately 64 per cent of artisans are women, who are demonstrating a pathway to empowerment to others in their communities.

“The company also works with over 2,200 farmers directly and over 10,300 farmers through associates to create sustainable agricultural practices; Fabindia has taken steps to create a non-toxic farming culture by supporting farmers in getting Global Organic Certification,” the company said.

initial public offering
clothes and dressing
Published on January 23, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you