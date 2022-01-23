FabIndia files DRHP for IPO

FabIndia Ltd plans to raise up to ₹4,000 crore through an initial public offer.
The offer comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹500 crore and an offer for sale of 25,050,543 equity shares by existing investors/ shareholders.
The company’s promoters also plan to gift more than 7 lakh shares to artisans and farmers.
The company said this is India’s first ESG IPO because it has empowered over 50,000 artisans; approximately 64 per cent of artisans are women, who are demonstrating a pathway to empowerment to others in their communities.
“The company also works with over 2,200 farmers directly and over 10,300 farmers through associates to create sustainable agricultural practices; Fabindia has taken steps to create a non-toxic farming culture by supporting farmers in getting Global Organic Certification,” the company said.
