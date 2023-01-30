The ongoing FPO by Adani Enterprises could get a boost on Tuesday with investments worth about ₹9,000 crore expected from family offices in Dubai and India.

A family office is an entity created by high net-worth individuals to manage their money-related matters including investments.

Sources said that the Adani group has received interest from several family offices and a formal announcement will come soon. This will be in addition to the ₹6,000 crore from anchor investors and ₹3,200 crore from International Holding Company. The fresh investments will take Adani Enterprise closer to its target of ₹20,000 crore from the FPO.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit