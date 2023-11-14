India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 14, for a public holiday.

The markets will resume trading on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The Nifty 50 settled 0.42% lower at 19,443.55 on Monday, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.50% to 64,933.87, weighed down by heavyweight IT and financial stocks after gains in the special "muhurat" session and ahead of retail inflation data for October.

The rupee was little changed at 83.33 per U.S. dollar on Monday as traders remained wary of adding large positions in a holiday-truncated week on expectations the central bank would step in to curb any volatility in the local currency.

The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 99.28 rupees, with the yield down 2 basis points at 7.2828% on Monday, ahead of key inflation prints for October in India as well as the United States.