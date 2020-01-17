Forex

Forex reserves rise by $58 million to record high of $461.21 billion

PTI Mumbai | Updated on January 17, 2020 Published on January 17, 2020

The country foreign exchange reserves rose by $ 58 million to reach a life-time high of $ 461.21 billion in the week to January 10, according to the data compiled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In the previous week, the reserves had increased by $3.689 billion to $461.15 billion.

In the reporting week, the reserves rose despite a decline in foreign currency assets (FCA), which is a major component of the overall reserves.

FCA decreased by $367 million to $427.582 billion, the RBI data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the forex reserves.

In the reporting week, gold reserves rose by $435 million to $28.492 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were down by $ 5 million to $ 1.442 billion.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF also declined by $ 5 million to $ 3.697 billion, the data showed.

