Forex

Forex reserves hit record high at $457.46 bn

PTI Mumbai | Updated on January 03, 2020 Published on January 03, 2020

The country’s foreign exchange reserves swelled by $ 2.520 billion to touch a record high of $ 457.468 billion in the week to December 27, according to RBI data.

In the previous week, the reserves rose to $454.948 billion after increasing by $ 456 million.

In the reporting week, the increase in reserves was mainly on account of a gain in foreign currency assets, major component of the overall reserves, which surged by $ 2.203 billion to $ 424.936 billion, the data released by the Reserve Bank on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and the yen held in the forex reserves.

During the week, gold reserves increased by $ 260 million to $ 27.392 billion. The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund dipped by $ 2 million to $ 1.441 billion. The country’s reserve position with the Fund, however, increased by $ 58 million to $ 3.7 billion, the data showed.

Published on January 03, 2020
Forex reserves
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Rupee plunges 42 paise to 71.80 against dollar