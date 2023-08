India's currency and debt markets will be closed on Tuesday, August 15 and Wednesday, August 16, for holidays.

The markets will resume trading on Thursday, August 17.

The Indian rupee ended down 0.12 per cent at 82.9500 to the US currency on Monday, while the 10-year benchmark 7.26% per cent 2033 bond yield settled little changed at 7.2034 per cent.