Rupee rises 12 paise to 70.75 against dollar in early trade

PTI Mumbai | Updated on October 01, 2019 Published on October 01, 2019

The Indian rupee appreciated by 12 paise to 70.75 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as easing crude prices strengthened investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.75, registering a rise of 12 paise over its previous close. On Monday, rupee had settled for the day at 70.87 against the US dollar.

The domestic unit however could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 70.77 against the dollar at 0959 hours. Forex traders said investors were optimistic about the US-China trade talks in October.

However, weak opening in domestic equities weighed on the local unit. Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Tuesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 113.23 points lower at 38,554.10 and Nifty down 20.70 points at 11,453.75.

