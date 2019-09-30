Rupee slips 7 paise to 70.63 vs dollar in early trade

The rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 7 paise to 70.63 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking a weak opening in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said increasing demand for the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and rising crude oil prices weighed on the domestic unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a strong note at 70.37 then lost momentum and fell to 70.63 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 7 paise over its previous closing.

The rupee on Friday had closed at 70.56 against the US dollar.