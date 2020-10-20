Forex

Rupee settles 12 paise lower at 73.49 against US dollar

PTI Mumbai | Updated on October 20, 2020 Published on October 20, 2020

The rupee depreciated by 12 paise and settled for the day at 73.49 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday.

However, capital inflows and strong domestic equities limited the local currency’s fall to some extent.

The Indian currency opened at 73.36 at the interbank forex market and, after witnessing a volatile trading session, closed at 73.49 against the American currency, down 12 paise over its previous closing price of 73.37.

During the session, it touched an intra-day high of 73.29 and a low of 73.53 against the greenback.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05 per cent to 93.37.

