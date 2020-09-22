Forex

Rupee skids 13 paise to 73.51 against US dollar

PTI Mumbai | Updated on September 22, 2020 Published on September 22, 2020

The rupee depreciated 13 paise to 73.51 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday tracking muted domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened on a weak note at 73.50, then fell further to 73.51, registering a fall of 13 paise over its last close.

The rupee strengthened by seven paise to close at 73.38 against the US dollar on Monday.

“Most of the Asian currencies have started marginally weak this Monday and could weigh on sentiments,” Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Markets could also track weakness in the equities. Most Asian equities have started on a negative note on global risk aversion, it added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.14 per cent to 93.52.

