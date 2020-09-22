Daily Rupee call: INR might appreciate today

Covid churn
The rupee (INR) has begun today’s session marginally lower at 73.49 against the dollar (USD). Since 73.5 is a support level, INR is likely to gain from here. If it appreciates, it can face hindrance at 73.3 and 73.15. But if the local currency weakens and breaches the support at 73.5, it can decline to 73.7 and possibly to 74.
As the market witnessed significant selling pressure, the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) remained sellers as well. The net outflow on Monday stood at ₹540 crore (equity and debt combined). However, the rupee managed to stay flat despite considerable sell-off. If the bearish bias in the market persists, the domestic unit can come under pressure today.
The dollar index gained sharply yesterday on the back of the support at 93, where the 21-day moving average coincided and posted a gain of about 0.7 per cent. Currently trading at around 93.5, it tests the 50-day moving average. On the upside, the index faces strong resistance at 94, and it should break out of that level to establish a sustainable rally. Until then, it is equally likely that bears can regain traction.
The rupee, after opening marginally higher, is showing a bullish bias. Also, 73.5 is a good support. Hence, for intraday, traders can buy rupee in declines with stop-loss at 73.5.
Supports: 73.5 and 73.7
Resistances: 73.3 and 73.15
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
₹1048 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1035102010631075 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...