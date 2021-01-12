Rupee slips 4 paise to 73.44 against US dollar

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The rupee depreciated four paise to 73.44 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking the rebound in the American currency and muted opening of domestic equities.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.42 against the US dollar and fell to 73.44 against the greenback, registering a decline of 4 paise over its previous close.
On Monday, the rupee had finished at 73.40 against the American currency.
"Weak Asian currencies could continue to weigh on sentiment. However, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows into the domestic equity markets could cap losses," Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12 per cent to 90.57.
"US dollar index extended gains this Tuesday morning in Asian trade against major peers as the prospect of massive fiscal stimulus pushed US yields higher," the note added.
The euro, sterling and Japanese yen were flat against the US dollar this morning in Asian trade.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...