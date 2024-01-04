GAIL (India) Ltd invested Rs 1 crore in Nawgati, a fuel aggregator start-up, as part of its PANKH initiative and the government’s focus on digitising the fuel sector.

Nawgati plans to utilise the funds to onboard 2,000-plus fuel stations onto its retail operations platform Aaveg, which offers oversight and real-time data for informed decision-making.

Vaibhav Kaushik, Co-Founder, and CEO of Nawgati, said, “We are thrilled to be recognised by India’s leading PSU GAIL. This collaboration will further our purpose of simplifying India’s fuelling experience by allowing us to expand our services, improve consumer convenience, and equip fuel pump stations with our cutting-edge technology across India. By making processes more efficient and effective, we will not only help our customers increase their top line or decrease their bottom line but also add transparency for the fuel end-consumers and lower congestion at scale.”

The shares were up by 0.59 per cent to Rs 163.05 at 3.08 pm on the BSE.