In a rare instance, billionaire businessman Gautam Adani visited the Mumbai headquarters of stock market regulator SEBI, twice in less than four weeks, sources told businessline. During both visits, one of which was in October, Adani met SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

Adani is one of the most high-profile corporate honchos to have visited SEBI since Buch took over as the chief of the regulatory body in February this year. The Group, which is now among the top three corporate houses in the country with interest spanning from ports, power, green energy and cement, has a total of nine listed companies under its umbrella.

Ambuja Cements and ACC have been the two recent additions to the group after Adani acquired a large stake in them recently. Another listed company and news channel NDTV is also likely to come under the Group.

Although the exact purpose of the meeting is unknown, Adani Group spokesperson told businessline that both the meetings were routine.