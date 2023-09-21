Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has equipped Kingfisher Plc with its AI-powered unified commerce platform TCS OmniStore to deliver customer experiences. Kingfisher Plc, operating over 1,900 stores across eight European countries under various retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, and Screwfix, wanted a multilingual commerce platform for unified brand experiences, while also addressing legal, fiscal, and operational disparities.

TCS OmniStore offers features like click-and-collect services, scan-and-go options, mobile apps, self-checkout facilities, as well as dynamic promotion capabilities. It supports diverse payment methods including contactless payment, Apple Pay, Apple Wallet, and pay-as-you-go.

Through localisation it allows global brands like Kingfisher Plc to maintain a unified functionality across banners worldwide, while also preserving regional distinctiveness.

The platform’s single interface for associates requires minimal training, enabling transitions between touchpoints. Kingfisher Plc has implemented TCS OmniStore in two banners — B&Q in the UK and Ireland, and Castorama in France — with a third slated for later this year.

However, shares were down by 1.76 per cent to Rs 3,543 at 11.50 am on the BSE.

