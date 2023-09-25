Godrej Properties Ltd.’s shares were up by 1.51 per cent after the company reported selling approximately 670 homes, amounting to over ₹2,000 crore, in its project, Godrej Tropical Isle, located in Sector 146, Noida. The project was initiated in August 2023, nine months after the land acquisition through an e-auction conducted by Noida Authority in November 2022.

Sector 146 in Noida is an emerging residential corridor, offering access to social infrastructure and close proximity to commercial zones such as Noida SEZ, Film City, and entertainment hubs, per a statement by the company. The area also enjoys connectivity to Indira Gandhi International Airport, the upcoming Jewar Airport, metro stations, and three major expressways - Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, and the forthcoming FNG Expressway, it added.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, of Godrej Properties, said, “We will do our best to ensure that Godrej Tropical Isle offers its residents an outstanding living experience. Noida is an extremely important market for Godrej Properties and we will look to further strengthen our presence in the years ahead.”

The shares were up by 1.51 per cent to Rs 1561.90 at 9.50 am on the BSE