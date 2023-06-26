Gold prices climbed ₹170 to ₹59,350 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid strong cues in international markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹59,180 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also jumped ₹350 to ₹71,300 per kilogramme.

"Gold trading on a positive note, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at ₹59,350/10 grams, up by ₹170 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, both gold and silver were trading higher at $1,928 per ounce and $22.72 per ounce, respectively.

Geopolitical uncertainty grew after an attempted mutiny by the Russian mercenary organisation Wagner Group which pushed the gold prices higher as investors moved towards safe-haven buying, Gandhi said.