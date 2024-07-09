Augmont - Gold For All, one of India’s largest fully integrated gold-tech companies, has become the preferred partner for fintech players offering digital gold services.

Augmont operations encompass everything from refining to retailing. A company statement said Augmont is now partnering with Fello, Navi, Gullak, Muthoot, Kreditbee, Multipl, and Fampay leveraging its expertise to empower their customers with new ways to invest in and manage gold.

This move strengthens Augmont’s position in the Indian fintech market and enables the players to seamlessly integrate secure and reliable digital gold solutions into their offerings.

With Augmont’s digital platform, customers can transact in gold within an integrated fintech ecosystem. The partnerships enable Fintech customers to buy, sell, and receive vaulted gold in real-time, with transactions starting as low as ₹10, at the tap of a button.

Converting digital to physical

Customers can invest in 24-carat gold of 99.9% purity real-time. The gold is stored in fully insured vaults. Additionally, customers can convert their accumulated digital gold into physical gold and have it delivered at their doorstep.

The collaboration between Augmont and Fintech players “aims to democratise digital gold investments, making gold a more accessible, and manageable investment option for everyone”, the statement said.

Sachin Kothari – Director, Augmont Gold for All, said in a statement, “With changing times, digital gold investments are the future, especially for Gen Z and Millennials who prefer managing their finances online. Keeping this in mind, we are thrilled to partner with leading fintech players to simplify and digitize gold investment. With the extensive reach of these fintech players, we can make gold an easy-to-invest asset for everyone, available with just a tap.”

Augmont - Gold For All offers services such as Digi Gold, Gold Loan, EMI Gold, Sell Old Gold, Gold SIP, Gold FD+, Gold Jewellery and Bullions. The company has partnered with over 10,000+ jewellers through its spot platform.

The company has got accreditation from Bureau of Indian Standards and National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories.