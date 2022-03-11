Consumers can get unhallmarked jewellery tested at Hallmarking centres: Consumer Affairs Ministry

The Consumer Affairs Ministry on Friday said that the Bureau of Indian standards (BIS) has now made provisions for consumers to be able to get the purity of their unhallmarked gold jewellery tested at any of the recognised Assaying and Hallmarking Centres (AHCs). It has also released detailed guidelines for testing of gold jewellery of common citizens .

The government is hallmarking three lakh gold articles with hallmark unique identification (HUID) every day in line with the implementation of the mandatory hallmarking norms.

”The AHC shall undertake the testing of gold jewellery from common consumers on priority and provide a test report to the consumer. The test report issued to the consumer will assure the consumer about the purity of their jewellery and will also be useful if the consumer wishes to sell the jewellery,” the ministry said.

It added that AHCs will charge ₹200 for testing of up to four articles of gold jewellery. For five or more articles, the charges are ₹45 per article. The detailed guidelines on testing of gold jewellery of consumer and the list of recognised AHCs can be accessed through the BIS website home page, it added.

“The authenticity and purity of the hallmarked gold jewellery items with HUID number, purchased by consumer, can also be verified by using ‘verify HUID’ in BIS CARE app,” the official statement added.