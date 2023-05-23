Gold price plunged ₹350 to ₹60,170 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid a decline in the precious metal's prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at ₹60,520 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also tumbled ₹660 to ₹72,880 per kilogram.

"Spot gold in the Delhi markets traded at ₹60,170 per 10 gram, down ₹350 per 10 gram," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold and silver were quoting lower at $1,957 per ounce and $23.32 per ounce, respectively.

Gold prices were down in Asian trading hours on Tuesday.