Silver futures fall ₹33 to ₹47,537 per kg

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 20, 2020 Published on February 20, 2020

Silver futures on Thursday fell by ₹33 to ₹47,537 per kg as participants cut down their bets taking weak cues from overseas markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery tumbled by ₹33, or 0.07 per cent, to ₹47,537 per kg in a business turnover of 5,300 lots.

Besides, the white metal to be delivered in May fell by ₹13, 0.03 per cent, to ₹48,085 per kg in 224 lots.

In the international market, silver prices traded 0.06 per cent lower at $18.30 an ounce in New York.

