WGC launches Retail Gold Investment Principles

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The World Gold Council has launched a new Retail Gold Investment Principles (RGIP) designed to set the bar for product providers across the global retail gold market and further encourage retail investors to place their trust in gold.
RGIP comes at a time when China has unearthed 83 tonnes of fake gold bars worth 20 billion yuan. This amount of gold “would be equivalent to 22 per cent of China’s annual gold production and 4.2 per cent of the state gold reserve as of last year”.
Since 2001, demand for gold globally as an investment asset has increased by an average of 15 per cent annually. Today, retail investors own close to 40,000 tonnes of gold, valued at about $2,000 billion.
Adoption of RGIPs will inculcate best practices and bring in greater trust, benefiting both customers and product providers alike, creating value and driving demand across the industry.
Experts from over 15 countries spanning all sectors of the retail gold investment market have provided valuable feedback on both the structure and terminology of the RGIPs.
The WGC has also published an updated Retail Gold Investment Investor Guidance which emphasises on ensuring the person selling the gold product is subject to external regulation and conforms to specific standards.
Investors should also ensure that they are not exposed to the gold product seller's creditworthiness and that they legally own their gold.
When buying investment gold, investors should aim to purchase metal produced by reputable refineries or mints approved by LBMA, said the report.
David Tait, CEO, World Gold Council, said the common objective of RGIP is to make certain that investors, especially those considering gold for the first time, have absolute trust in the products they are offered and the providers with whom they chose to transact.
“Through this industry engagement it was clear to us that the market would benefit from a globally aligned set of best practices in order to ensure an effective, efficient and trusted market overall,” he said.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors can consider two-year cumulative FDs which offer 7 per cent return
₹1041 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1020100010551075 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...