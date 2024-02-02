Goodluck India Ltd reported a 72.54 per cent surge in standalone net profit, reaching ₹31.75 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The company informed that this growth, compared to ₹18.40 crore in the same quarter last year, is attributed to higher sales and robust performance across diverse sectors.

On a standalone basis, the operating income witnessed an increase of 24.41 per cent, reaching ₹878.27 crore in the third quarter, compared to ₹705.95 crore in the corresponding period last year. The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) for Q3FY24 stood at ₹75.66 crore, reflecting a growth of 41.76% from ₹53.37 crore in Q3FY23.

The revenue from operations during these nine months amounted to ₹2,622.28 crore, reflecting a growth of 13.64 per cent from ₹2307.46 crore in the previous fiscal year.

The company’s board has declared an interim dividend at the rate of 150 per cent or ₹3 per equity share of ₹2 each for the financial year 2023-24. The record date for the purpose of the interim dividend has been fixed as February 14.

M C Garg, the Chairman of Goodluck India, said, “We expect our sales volume to increase and margins to improve further moving forward backed by a good demand and increased capacities. Goodluck Defence and Aerospace Private Limited, a subsidiary of Goodluck India Limited caters to the extensive needs of Defence & Aerospace Industry.

We recently raised close to ₹200 crore through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route to fund our working capital requirements. We expect the company to move on a higher growth trajectory in the coming quarters.”

The shares were up by 0.50 per cent to ₹1,073.80 at 11.42 am on the BSE.