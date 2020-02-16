Government allows Indian companies to list global depository receipts at IFSC

HiFiMan TW600 review: Premium sound with some design drawbacks
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
Indian companies now have the option to list their global depository receipts at the international financial services centre in Gujarat, with the government amending the rules.
The move would help companies in having another avenue for raising funds.
The corporate affairs ministry has amended the Companies (Issue of Global Depository Receipts) Rules, 2014, permitting listing of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT).
A depository receipt is a foreign currency denominated instrument, listed on an international exchange, issued by a foreign depository to a domestic custodian and includes GDRs.
“The depository receipts can be issued by way of public offering or private placement or in any other manner prevalent in the concerned jurisdiction and may be listed or traded on the listing or trading platform in the concerned jurisdiction,” the ministry said in the amended rules.
Under the earlier rules, it was mentioned that depository receipts can be issued by way of public offering or private placement or in any other manner prevalent abroad and may be listed or traded in an overseas listing or trading platform.
As per the changed rules, proceeds from a GDR issue can be remitted in an Intemational Financial Services Centre Banking Unit (IBU).
An IFSC enables to bring back to India the financial services and transactions that are currently carried out in offshore financial centers by Indian corporate entities and overseas branches or subsidiaries of financial institutions.
Currently, some Indian companies have their GDRs listed overseas. A few corporates also have American Depository Receipts (ADRs) traded in the US.
Separately, the government is expected to take a decision on permitting Indian companies to list their equity shares overseas.
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
Cuts in healthcare spending and emphasis on privatisation are cause for concern
Congenital heart diseaseAsian Heart Institute unveils clinicAsian Heart Institute has inaugurated its Grown ...
US PresidentDonald Trump’s visit to India later this month (February 24-25) has the healthcare circle abuzz ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
A low base, benign commodity prices and tax cuts have helped bump up earnings
LIC Act will have to be amended ahead of offering, says MR Kumar
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...