Government invites applications for SEBI chairman post

The Union Government has released an advertisement inviting applications for the post of SEBI chairman. The advertisement, dated January 24, comes weeks before current chairman’s three-year tenure comes to an end in March this year.

The advertisement is seeking applications for appointment at SEBI’s top post for five years. The appointment would be made on the recommendation of Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Committee (FSRAC).

Little scope for extension

The committee is also free to recommend a candidate on the basis of merit even if he or she has not applied for the post. This advertisement also dashes current chairman’s hope for an automatic extension. The government can choose to reappoint him if it fails to find a suitable candidate for the top post.

Ajay Tyagi took charge as the Chairman of SEBI on March 1, 2017 from his predecessor UK Sinha. Tyagi’s tenure was for a period of three years. He is eligible for reappointment for a tenure of two years.