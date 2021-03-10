HAL pays second interim dividend to government

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has paid the second interim dividend of ₹376.94 crore for financial year 2020-21 to the government.

R Madhavan, CMD, and CB Ananthakrishnan, Director - Finance, handed over the dividend cheque to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of Raj Kumar, Secretary, Defence Production, in Delhi.

The company had declared a second interim dividend of ₹15 per equity share of ₹10 each, amounting to ₹501.58 crore, on February 26. This was in addition to the first interim dividend of ₹15 per equity share of ₹10 each, amounting to ₹501.58 crore declared on December 9, 2020, total amounting to ₹1,003.16 crore, which included the Centre’s share of ₹753.88 crore.

Madhavan said HAL has been consistently paying higher dividends than the minimum dividend prescribed by DPE (Department of Public Enterprises) guidelines.

Chandraker Bharti, Joint Secretary (Aero), Ministry of Defence; MS Velpari, Director - Operations, HAL; and Alok Verma, Director - HR, HAL, were present on the occasion.