Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd’s shares were up by 0.38 per cent after the company reported that its Integrated Annual Report 2022 secured the Gold award at the SAFA Best Presented Annual Report Awards. The evaluation, conducted by the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Committee for Improvement in Transparency, Accountability & Governance, recognised the report for its visual quality, clear presentation, creativity, and relevance.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) nominated the report for the Best Presented Accounts Award for the year 2022. The theme for the nomination is ‘Designed for Perpetuity’.

Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO of Happiest Minds, said, “Winning ‘Gold’ for the IAR at the SAFA Best Presented Annual Report Awards is a shared achievement. I am proud of the entire team and extend my heartfelt appreciation to each member for their role in attaining this remarkable accolade.”

The shares were up by 0.15 per cent to Rs 899.10 at 11.11 am on the BSE.