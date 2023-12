HEC Infra Projects has received a work order from Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd for supply, erection, testing and commissioning of a 66kV transmission line in the Radhanpur project. The contract is valued at over ₹7.50 crore on a turnkey basis.

The stock of HEC Infra rose by 4.84 per cent on the NSE, and traded at ₹57.45 as of 11:05 am on Friday.