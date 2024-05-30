Hero FinCorp Ltd (HFL), an associate company of Hero MotoCorp Ltd, plans to float an initial public offering (IPO) aggregating to at least ₹4,000 crore.
Besides fresh issue of shares aggregating ₹4,000 crore (with face value of ₹10 each) through an IPO, there will also be an offer for sale (OFS) by certain existing and eligible shareholders as part of the offering.
The proposed IPO — which received HFL’s board approval on Wednesday — is subject to market conditions, receipt of applicable approvals, regulatory clearances and other considerations, according to stock exchange filings by Hero MotoCorp.
HFL, which is a non-banking finance company, is involved in activities such as two-wheeler financing, term loans, working capital loans, loans against property, bill discounting, leasing, etc.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.