Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.’s shares were up by 3.8 per cent after the company announced a partnership with the UK Government Digital Service (GDS). This collaboration, facilitated through the Crown Commercial Service Framework, aims to provide contact centre support for GOV.UK One Login users, streamlining and expediting the process for people to verify their identity and access central UK government services. GDS operates under the Cabinet Office.

The partnership signifies an opportunity for HGS UK to contribute to GDS’s long-term vision of making government services easily accessible to constituents, the company said in a statement.

As part of this collaboration, HGS UK will offer comprehensive, multi-channel support to public users of GDS’s GOV.UK One Login services. Additionally, the company will employ speech/text analytics to monitor interaction trends and alerts.

The shares were up by 3.8 per cent to ₹1052.70 at 12.15 pm on the BSE.