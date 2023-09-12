Hindalco Industries, the world’s largest aluminium rolling and recycling company, has signed a technology partnership with Italy-based Metra SpA known for producing structured and value-added aluminium extrusions.

The partnership aims to enable production of large-size aluminium extrusion and fabrication technology for building high-speed aluminium rail coaches in India.

The tie-up provides Hindalco the launching pad to drive upgradation programme of Indian Railways.

Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries said the collaboration will introduce a new era of aluminium extrusions for passenger trains in India and is in line with the company’s capability building for aluminium in commercial vehicles, freight wagons, electric vehicles and passenger train applications.

The combined expertise will enhance the efficiency, durability and sustainable performance of these trains, he added.

Extruded aluminium plays a leading role in Railways as it combines the reduction of weight and mechanical strength. Metra, a 60-year veteran in making aluminium extrusions for the transport sector, specialises in the fabrication and machining of railway extrusions, giving the Italian company additional capabilities to design and supply high-end sub-assemblies for the railways.

Enrico Zampedri, CEO of Metra SpA said the tie-up will redefine aluminium extrusions for high-speed train manufacturing in India, creating a fusion of Italian expertise in this field and Indian market knowledge.

The gleaming, aerodynamic train, designed to run at over 200 km per hour, will be made possible by the use of aluminium.

Hindalco has already committed to invest Rs 2,000 crore in a project to make passenger coaches for the Vande Bharat trains and the alliance will provide the cutting-edge technology for this effort.

While the upfront costs are marginally higher for aluminium railcars, the saving over the longer run including in rail infrastructure and carbon emissions, is significant, said Hindalco.

The company plans to introduce three new designs of all-aluminium lightweight freight wagons in the coming months targeting specific commodities such as cement and foodgrains.