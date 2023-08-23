Hinduja Global Solutions’s shares were up by 2.50 per cent after the company reported its broadband subsidiary, ONEOTT iNTERTAINMENT Limited (OIL), is venturing into the rapidly growing enterprise solutions segment in India.

Launched under the brand ‘CELERITYX’ it offers a range of tailored digital solutions for enterprises, including advanced Broadband over Satellite (BoS), Fiber, and 5G MESH networks. Additionally, it provides zero-touch digitally enabled industry solutions across on-premises, cloud, and platform economy environments. These solutions empower businesses to enhance efficiency, productivity, uptime, and cost-effectiveness.

The shares of the company were up by 2.50 per cent to ₹1030 at 2.54 pm on the BSE.