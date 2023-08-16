The share price of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company is being hammered by the market; not-so-good Q1 results and falling crude prices appear to be the reason.

On the NSE on Wednesday morning, the share price of the Chennai-based oil exploration and production company was down Rs 43.95, or 18.48 per cent, from the previous close. At the time of writing this report, the share price is quoting at Rs 193.85.

Though revenues for the first quarter of the current financial year were higher at Rs 100.46 crore, compared with Rs 70.19 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, net profit declined 20 per cent to Rs 21.34 crore against Rs 34.21 crore previously.

This came as a negative surprise because the market was expecting a pick-up in profits, thanks to oil and gas production commencing at the B-80 offshore oil field. Once it stabilises, B-80 is expected to produce 4,000 barrels of oil and 15 million cubic feet of gas.

While B-80 is producing oil and gas, the hit has come from the company’s other field, the Dirok gas field in Assam. “During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, offtake from the Dirok gas field by major customers had dropped due to the customers’ plant shutdown on account of maintenance,” the company said on Monday.

businessline learns that the entire revenue and profit has come from B-80 and the contribution of Dirok was negligible, because major consumers had shut-down their plants for maintenance.

HOEC said NSE will hold an analyst meet at 11 am on Friday.