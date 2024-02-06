February 06, 2024 09:21

In the face of subdued global signals, Indian benchmark indices, namely Sensex and Nifty, initiated the day mildly positive this Tuesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged by 210.94 points, reaching 71,942.36 in the early trading session. Simultaneously, the NSE Nifty experienced a rise of 57.05 points, reaching 21,828.75.

According to analysts, Chinese markets are affecting the sentiment globally as many are unsure what is ahead. US stocks are also volatile due to the US Federal Reserve’s signal on rate cuts. Analysts expect the market to see a lacklustre opening but may toe in global sentiment later.

Equities across the Asia-Pacific region are down following the weak closing at the US markets.

Most equities in the Asia-Pacific region fell between 0.4 per cent and 0.8 per cent. However, beaten-down Chinse stocks are up thanks to a slew of moves by regulators and the government to calm investors.

Asian stocks were mostly lower after a robust US jobs report dashed expectations of a near-term interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve, with Chinese shares again leading the declines even after the market regulator in Beijing pledged to crack down on abuses and protect small investors, said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

“During last week, our markets witnessed an up move to mark a new record high on Friday, but the index corrected and formed a ‘Shooting Star’ reversal pattern. This also coincides with a ‘Double Top’ as Friday’s high resembles this. Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.

“ Now, the index has started this week with a break-down of the low of the star candle, and thus, it confirms a trend reversal for the short term. Hence, traders are advised to stay cautious as the index might go through a corrective phase going ahead. In case such a scenario unfolds, then we could see a correction first upto 21600, followed by a move towards the 4 DEMA which is placed around 21370. Traders are advised to stay cautious and prefer profit booking on long positions. On the higher side, 21950-22000 will be seen as immediate resistance followed bt last week’s high of 22127,” he added.

According to Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities, “Markets may see a steady positive start amid gains in the Gift Nifty index, but weakness in overnight US trades and sluggishness in other Asian indices could weigh on sentiment in later trades. The bear trade could gain momentum from here on, as Nifty has formed a ‘Double Top’ pattern on the daily charts. So, Nifty’s all-time-high at 22127 mark will act as strong hurdles. Technically, the biggest intraday support for the index is now seen at 21477 mark with next support placed at the 21137 mark.”