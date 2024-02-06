Stock Market Today | Share Market Highights - Find here the highlights related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 6 February 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- February 06, 2024 16:10
Currency Market Today: Rupee settles 2 paise lower at 83.05 against US dollar
The rupee declined 2 paise to close at 83.05 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid a firm American currency against major currencies overseas.
However, positive sentiment in the domestic equity markets and lower global crude prices supported the domestic unit, forex analysts said.
- February 06, 2024 15:56
Share Market Today: Vikas Lifecare Limited acquires land for new office in Delhi
Vikas Lifecare Limited has acquired land to construct a new corporate office in New Delhi. The company will invest ₹40 million for the land and will invest another ₹60 million on the construction, finishing and furnishing of the office facility.
- February 06, 2024 15:54
Share Market Today: JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals appoints Narayan Saraf as CFO
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has appointed Narayan Saraf as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. February 23, 2024.
- February 06, 2024 15:53
Share Market Today: V-Mart Retail reports net profit for December quarter
V-Mart Retail has reported its net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹28.23 crore as against ₹19.97 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- February 06, 2024 15:36
Emami Paper Mills net profit for Dec 2023 quarter ends at less than ₹40 crore
Emami Paper Mills has reported its net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹39.37 crore as against ₹1.41 crore in Dec 2022 quarter. The company had appointed Soumyajit Mukherjee as Chief Marketing Officer.
The stock jumped 19.97% on the NSE, to close at ₹148.70.
- February 06, 2024 15:34
Share Market Today: Bharti Airtel receives order for imposing penalty
Bharti Airtel has received order from Department of Telecommunications, Haryana LSA (‘DoT’), imposing a penalty of ₹13,000 for alleged violation of subscriber verification norms.
- February 06, 2024 15:23
Stock Market Live Today: JK Tyre board approves investment in Renew Wind Energy
JK Tyre & Industries board has approved investment in 50,000 equity shares of Renew Wind Energy (AP) Pvt. Ltd. at the rate of ₹204 per equity share of ₹10 each, including premium of ₹194 per equity share.
JK Tyre reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹164.35 crore as against ₹53.71 crore in Dec 2022 quarter. Company had declared Interim Dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share.
Stock trades at ₹529.10 on the NSE, down by 0.90%.
- February 06, 2024 15:16
Stock Market Live Today: Petronet LNG secures long-term LNG deal with QatarEnergy
Petronet LNG Limited has executed a LNG Sale & Purchase Agreement (LNG SPA) for purchase of around 7.5 MMTPA LNG with QatarEnergy on long-term basis.
Petronet LNG trades higher by 6.09% on the NSE, trading at ₹290.
- February 06, 2024 15:14
Stock Market Live Today: Roto Energy Systems starts commercial production of submersible pump set and more
Roto Energy Systems Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Roto Pumps, has commenced commercial production of Submersible Helical Rotor Pump Set, Submersible Centrifugal Pump Set, Solar Controller with Remote Monitoring, Surface Helical Rotor Pumps.
Roto Pumps stock rose by 3.30% on the NSE, trading at ₹435.
- February 06, 2024 15:11
Stock Market Live Today: Aether Industries initiates 15 MW Solar Project execution
Aether Industries has ordered an execution of 15 MW Solar Power Project (Auto-Tracker Modules) under Captive Power Producer (CPP) segment to KPIG Energia Private Limited (a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of KPI Green Energy Limited). The execution of the same to start from the date of order and is scheduled to be completed in the FY 2024-25.
Aether stock rose by 2.36% on the NSE, trading at ₹857.25.
- February 06, 2024 15:06
Stock Market Live Today: Major gainers and losers on NSE at 3 pm
Major gainers:
BPCL (5.67%); HDFC Life (5.35%); HCL Tech (4.29%); TCS (4.08%); Maruti (3.88%)
Major losers:
Power Grid (-2.74%); Britannia (-2.16%); IndusInd (-1.90%); ITC (-1.45%); Kotak Bank (-1.21%)
- February 06, 2024 15:05
Stock Market Live Today: 452 stocks hit highs, 37 lows on BSE at 3 pm
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on Feb 6, 2024, were 2,292 against 1,538 stocks that declined; 101 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,931. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 452, and those that hit a 52-week low was 37.
- February 06, 2024 15:04
Stock Market Live Today: Welspun Corp plans ₹500 crore DI Pipes facility in Middle East
Welspun Corp’s board has approved a plan to set up 150 KMTPA DI Pipes manufacturing facility in the Middle East Region with an investment approx ₹500 crore spread over next four to six quarters. The investment will be made by the Company/ Subsidiary through a combination of debt and equity. The plant is expected to commence commercial production by H1CY2025.
In addition, the board has approved an interest-free security deposit of ₹50.50 Crore with Mounting Renewable Power Limited (MRPL) for the supply of the RE power. The board has also approved a capital expenditure up to ₹35 crore for the CTU connectivity, land acquisition, bay at sub-station, erection of transmission line, inner connectivity ring changes for transmission of RE power to Anjar facility.
Stock trades at ₹584 on the NSE, down by 1.96%.
- February 06, 2024 14:57
Stock Market Live Today: Cigniti Technologies reports Q3 net profit at ₹29.49 crore
Cigniti Technologies has reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹29.49 crore as against ₹31.67 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares trade at ₹1,005 on the NSE, up by 0.13%.
- February 06, 2024 14:55
Stock Market Live Today: SBI approves acquisition of 100% stake in SBICAP Ventures
SBI has accorded final approval for acquiring 100% stake held by SBI Capital Markets Limited in SBICAP Ventures Limited.
SBI stock trades at ₹647.35 on the NSE, up by 0.68%.
- February 06, 2024 14:48
Stock Market Live Today: Thermax inks share subscription deal with TSA Process Equipments
Thermax has entered into share subscription agreement with TSA Process Equipments.
Thermax stock trades at ₹3,105.55 on the NSE, down by 0.62%.
- February 06, 2024 14:42
Stock Market Live Today: CAMS Q3 net profit surges to ₹85.55 crore
Computer Age Management Services has reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹85.55 crore as against ₹70.97 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The company’s board has declared Interim Dividend of ₹12 per equity share.
Stock trades at ₹2,943.25 on the NSE, higher by 1.55%.
- February 06, 2024 14:41
Digital advertising sees double-digit growth momentum: Elara Securities
Elara Securities India- Internet - Global Digital Advertising - Digital spends see double-digit growth
Momentum maintained in ad spends; e-commerce outperforms
Digital ad tech giants have reported a sharp rebound in advertising spends as ad revenue for Alphabet/Meta grew 11% YoY/24.2% YoY in Q4CY23, the highest since the past four quarters. This was helped by: 1) festive season, 2) better growth in emerging nations and 3) traction in online commerce vertical for advertising spends. Growth was dominated by impressions yet again, as pricing was largely flat. E-commerce sales – 3P/1P – for Amazon saw strong growth of 19.9% YoY/8.9% YoY in Q4CY23. Subscription revenue grew 14.1% YoY for Prime, and advertising revenue for the e-commerce giant grew 26.8%, led by a mix of display and video advertising.
- February 06, 2024 14:33
Stock Market Live Today: Inox Wind collaborates with W2E for wind turbine generator
Inox Wind Limited (IWL) has signed an agreement with Wind to Energy (W2E), a global provider of technology and design for wind turbines, to launch the 4.X MW wind turbine generator (WTG), which has been designed for low wind regimes in India.
Inox Wind stock declines by 1.31% on the NSE, trading at ₹527.95.
- February 06, 2024 14:32
Stock Market Live Today: Arrow Greentech granted patent for Bio-Compostable Multi-Layered Composite
Arrow Greentech Limited (AGTL) has received a grant for patent titled “Bio-Compostable Multi-Layered Composite and Methods of Manufacturing the Same”.
Stock trades at ₹484.10 on the NSE, higher by 3.50%.
- February 06, 2024 14:24
Stock Market Live Today: POCL Enterprises expands business division, relocates manufacturing to Pondicherry
POCL Enterprises board has approved the expansion plan of business division located at A1, SIDCO Industrial Estate, Maraimalai Nagar, Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, which is currently into the manufacturing of calcium zinc PVC stabilisers.
“The primary objective of this expansion strategy is to relocate the current set up of plant and machinery with laboratory equipment, to our Pondicherry Unit at Sembiapalayam and sale of calcium zinc PVC stabilisers will continue from the Pondicherry Unit. This relocation will free up space for the expansion of our Lead Metal business which will result in additional refining capacity of 11,000 MTPA and smelting capacity of 11,000 MTPA,” company said in its stock exchange filing.
Stock jumps 8.71% on the BSE, trading at ₹337.
- February 06, 2024 14:22
Stock Market Live Today: Endurance Technologies initiates production of advanced circuit board, stock rises
Endurance Technologies commenced commercial production of its new product “Printed circuit boards with embedded electronics for Battery Management System (BMS) and other applications”. Production of this new product offering has commenced from its existing manufacturing facility in Waluj, Aurangabad.
Stock trades at ₹2,129.05 on the NSE, up by 0.70%.
- February 06, 2024 14:19
Monetary Policy Expectations: CareEdge publishes MPC preview report
Key highlights:
- The overall economic outlook remains upbeat despite challenges in specific sectors. RBI is likely to revise its growth projections upward.
- While headline inflation is elevated, primarily due to rising food prices, core inflation remains relatively subdued.
- The systemic liquidity has consistently remained in deficit since early December 2023, and money market conditions remain tight.
- The RBI will likely continue to support liquidity conditions through variable-rate repo auctions (VRR), potentially considering an extension in their tenor.
- We expect the MPC to maintain the current interest rates during the forthcoming policy meeting. However, there is a potential for a shift in stance to “neutral” in the February policy.
- MPC will consider cutting rates in Q2FY25 when headline inflation inches closer to the 4% mark.
- February 06, 2024 14:15
Stock Market Live Today: Akzo Nobel India Q3 net profit surges to ₹113.8 crore
Akzo Nobel India reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹113.8 crore as against ₹97.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The company has declared interim dividend of ₹50. Stock surges 5.09% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,870.40
- February 06, 2024 13:31
Stock Market Live Today: Triveni Turbine stock jumps 18.50% on the NSE, trading at ₹419.50
- February 06, 2024 13:31
Stock Market Live Today: Usha Martin Q3 net profit jumps to ₹81.38 crore; stock rises 0.74%
Usha Martin has reported standalone net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹81.38 crore as against ₹51.88 crore in the corresponding year last year.
Usha Martin stock trades at ₹362.70 on the NSE, up by 0.74%
- February 06, 2024 13:29
Stock Market Live Today: IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals granted certificate of suitability for losartan potassium by EDQM, stock rises 1.64% on NSE
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals has informed the exchange that the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Health Care (EDQM) has issued a Certificate of Suitability for Losartan Potassium on 5th February 2024. This will enable the Company to export Losartan Potassium in European Market. Losartan is a drug used for treatment of hypertension.
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals stock rose by 1.64% on the NSE, trading at ₹445.
- February 06, 2024 13:28
Stock Market Live Today: Fiberweb (India) Q3 net profit drops to ₹1.25 crore; stock plummets 5.94%
Fiberweb (India) has reported standalone net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 as against ₹1.25 crore as against ₹2.19 crore in the corresponding quarter ended Dec 2022.
Stock tumbles 5.94% on the NSE trading at ₹39.60
- February 06, 2024 13:08
Stock Market Live Today: Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Q3 net profit declines; stock drops 3.78%
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection has reported standalone net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 as against ₹11.74 crore as against ₹18.34 crore in the corresponding quarter ended Dec 2022.
Stock fell 3.78% on the NSE trading at ₹1,010.15
- February 06, 2024 13:06
Stock Market Live Today: Motilal Oswal Asset Management reports Nifty Microcap 250 surges by 9.9% in January 2024, 88.7% growth over the year
Nifty Microcap 250 rose by 9.9% in January 2024 and 88.7% in a year: Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company
Nifty 50 declined by -0.03%
Nifty Smallcap 250 rose by 7.28%
Nifty Midcap 150 rose by 4.73%
Nifty Next 50 rose by 3.66%
Nifty 500 rose by 1.92%
According to Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company’s Global Market snapshot report, In January 2024, The Nifty Microcap 250 emerged as best performing Index with an impressive growth of 9.9%. The Index has been performing well since past year and has given 26.8%, 41.9%, 88.7% growth during last 3 Months, 6 Months and 1 year, respectively.
In the Month of Jan 2024, Nifty Smallcap 250 has given 7.28% growth and it is best performing index after Nifty Microcap 250. The Index has given 25.2%, 32.7%, 62.6% growth during last 3 Months, 6 Months and 1 year, respectively.
Nifty 50 declined by -0.03% in January 2024. However, the index has shown positive growth since past year.
- February 06, 2024 13:04
Stock Market Live Today: NFO alert: Axis Mutual Fund launches Axis S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund
Axis Mutual Fund, one among the fastest growing fund houses in India, is pleased to announce the launch of its New Fund Offer - Axis S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund (an open-ended index fund tracking the S&P BSE Sensex TRI). The fund will be managed by Mr. Karthik Kumar (Fund Manager) and Mr. Ashish Naik (Fund Manager). The new fund will track the S&P BSE Sensex TRI benchmark. The minimum investment amount is Rs. 500 and in multiples of Re.1/- thereafter.
A representation of the large cap companies in India, the S&P BSE Sensex Index is a free float market-weighted stock market index of 30 well-established and financially sound companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Considering the wide spectrum of sectors the index covers, it offers investors a diversified portfolio and an opportunity to participate in the growth story of various sectors with a single index.
- February 06, 2024 13:03
Stock Market Live Today: Go Fashion Q3 net profit stands at ₹23.40 crore; stock rises 1.02%
Go Fashion (India) reported its net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹23.40 crore as against ₹24.31 crore in the corresponding year last year.
The stock rose by 1.02% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,056.15.
- February 06, 2024 12:58
Stock Market Live Today: Ajmera Realty Q3 standalone net profit doubles to ₹21.08 crore, stock surges 6.53%
Ajmera Realty & Infra India has reported standalone net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹21.08 crore as against ₹10 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Ajmera Realty stock jumps 6.53% on the NSE, trading at ₹630.75.
- February 06, 2024 12:57
Stock Market Live Today: Godrej Properties reports marginal rise in Q3 consolidated net profit to Rs 62.3 crore, revenue jumps to Rs 330.4 crore
Godrej Properties has reported Rs 62.3 crore consolidated net profit in the December quarter, marginally up from the Rs 58.7 crore reported year ago. Revenue from operations at Rs 330.4 crore was significantly higher than the Rs 196.2 crore year ago. Both profit and revenue were however down sequentially. Its expenses in the quarter rose to Rs 429 crore from Rs 265 crore year ago. This was chifly due to a steep rise in employe benefit and other expenses
- February 06, 2024 12:56
Stock Market Live Today: TCS stock hits record high of Rs 4,135, nears buyback price of Rs 4,150 amid strong demand
TCS nears buyback price as stock hits all-time high of Rs 4135.
TCS had announced a buy back of up to 4.10 crore fully paid-up equity shares at ₹4,150 a share worth ₹17,000 crore. TCS’ fifth buyback of shares in the last six years was launched between December 1 and December 7 and saw a robust response by subscribing 6.5 times
- February 06, 2024 12:54
Stock Market Live Today: PNC Infratech’s Q3 standalone net profit soars to ₹151.08 crore; stock jumps nearly 4% on NSE,
PNC Infratech reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹151.08 crore as against ₹129.40 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock rose by 3.86% on the NSE, trading at ₹457.
- February 06, 2024 12:46
Stock Market Live Today: Geekay Wires Q3 standalone net profit jumps to ₹10.46 crore, stock declines by 1.21%
Geekay Wires has reported standalone net profit at ₹10.46 crore in Dec 2023 quarer as against ₹6.15 crore in the corresponding quarter ended Dec 2022.
The stock declined by 1.21% on the NSE, trading at ₹114.50.
- February 06, 2024 12:39
Stock Market Live Today: TTK Prestige Q3 standalone net profit hits ₹63.04 crore; stock trades higher
TTK Prestige has reported standalone net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹63.04 crore as against ₹57.48 crore in Dec 2022.
The stock trades at ₹788.90 on the NSE, up by 0.71%.
- February 06, 2024 12:38
Stock Market Live Today: Gensol Engineering Invests in Gensol Green Energy; stock trades flat
Gensol Engineering has subscribed 9,999 Equity Shares (99.99% of total share capital of the Company) by investing ₹99,990 in Gensol Green Energy Private Limited.
The latter has been incorporated on Feb 5, with authorised capital of ₹1 lakh.
Gensol Engineering stock trades at ₹992.70 on the NSE, down by 0.07%
- February 06, 2024 12:23
Nifty Today: Major stocks that had hit a 52-week high on the NSE
PTC Industries (8.85%)
Dhruv Consultancy (8.42%)
Nitin Spinners (8.35%)
Petronet PNG (7.19%)
Shriram Properties (7.10%)
- February 06, 2024 12:14
Stock Market Live Today: Acuité Ratings & Research on Jan’24 PMI Indices
Says Suman Chowdhury, Chief Economist and Head- Research, Acuité Ratings & Research
“The manufacturing sector has seen a growth slowdown in the third quarter of the current year, as reflected in the IIP data. This had been also corroborated by the PMI Mfg figures in Oct-Dec’23. The recovery in the PMI in Jan-24 raises hopes for an improved performance of the manufacturing sector including moderate export growth.
The pickup in the PMI Services also increases expectations of better traction in services exports in the current quarter. A sustained better performance in these sectors in the rest two months of the fiscal can help the GDP growth to come closer to 7% in FY24; our current estimates stand at 6.8%.”
- February 06, 2024 12:14
Stock Market Live Today: GE Power India receives ₹5.46 crore order from Lanco Anpara Power
GE Power India Limited has received a purchase order from Lanco Anpara Power Limited for 1 st Bottom Bar replacement & Bottom Bars refurbishment of 660 MW DEC make Generator at Anpara. The contract is valued at ₹5.46 crore.
GE Power stock trades at ₹279.20 on the NSE, up by 0.20%.
- February 06, 2024 12:13
Stock Market Live Today: Chiratae Ventures and The Digital Fifth Release ‘Unlocking Indian Enterprise Fintech Market’ report, forecasts $20 bn industry by 2030
Chiratae Ventures, in collaboration with The Digital Fifth, has released a comprehensive report titled ‘Unlocking Indian Enterprise Fintech Market.’ As per the 2024 FinTech Sector report, Enterprise FinTechs are poised to expand,with projections estimating a market size of approximately USD 20 billion by 2030. This report focuses on Enterprise FinTechs that play a pivotal role in streamlining product, sales and service delivery as well as enhancing efficiency within the BFSI segment in six essential sectors: BankingTech, LendingTech, PayTech, RegTech, InsurTech and WealthTech. Sudhir Sethi, Founder and Chairman, Chiratae Ventures on the launch of the report, shared, “Chiratae projects the Enterprise FinTech industry to be over $20 bn opportunity by 2030, and with FinTech being a focus area, we are keen to work with founders transforming India’s Financial Services. Chiratae has a successful history of investing in innovative category builders in FinTech, such as Fibe in Consumer Credit, Vayana Network in Supply Chain Financing, GetVantage in Revenue Based Financing, PolicyBazaar in Insurance distribution, to name a few. With our cumulative learnings and experiences with the traditional Financial Services as well as FinTechs, we are excited to share our insights via this Enterprise FinTech report.”
- February 06, 2024 12:10
Nifty Today: Major gainers, loses at noon trade
Major gainers on the NSE at 12:
HDFC Life (3.89%); BPCL (3.51%); TCS (3.10%); Wipro (3.09%); ONGC (2.95%)
Major losers:
Power Grid (-3.15%); Bajaj Finserv (-1.50%); ITC (-1.28%); Britannia (-1.14%); Hindalco (-0.91%)
- February 06, 2024 12:09
Sensex Today: Stocks on BSE show positive growth with 2,288 advancing at noon
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on Feb 6, 2024, were 2,288 against 1,481 stocks that declined; 138 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,857. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 387, and those that hit a 52-week low was 32.
- February 06, 2024 12:05
Stock Market Live Today: Bharti Airtel expands with five new Trivandrum stores, stock rises
Bharti Airtel opens five new stores in Trivandrum at Kayamkulam, Kazhakootam, Mg Road, Pettah, and Peyad. Airtel’s stock gains 2.73% on NSE, priced at ₹1,143.95.
- February 06, 2024 12:00
Stock Market Live Today: Easy Trip Planners board approves capital raise, appoints MD
Easy Trip Planners’ board has greenlit raising additional capital through qualified institutions placement, involving the issuance of equity shares, non-convertible debt instruments, warrants, and convertible securities.
Additionally, Prashant Pitti’s appointment as the managing director has been extended for another five years. The company’s stock surged by 4.87 per cent on the NSE, currently trading at ₹51.65, having reached a 52-week high of ₹53.85 earlier today.
- February 06, 2024 11:58
Stock Market Live Today: Projected tightened lending conditions to impede US growth
Anticipated constraints in US lending as banks tighten standards and forecast a decrease in loan quality until 2024, based on the Federal Reserve’s Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey (SLOOS).
Banks have tightened lending standards, especially for commercial and industrial loans, with decreased demand noted across all loan categories. Businesses exhibit caution, refraining from investments, thus reducing financing needs.
Residential mortgage lending standards are also tightening, alongside diminishing loan demand in the household sector. The survey underlines worries about declining credit quality across various loan types.
Despite robust US economic performance in the latter half of 2023, elevated borrowing expenses and restrictive lending conditions are projected to dampen economic activity in 2024.
The depletion of pandemic-induced savings further compounds economic challenges.
Consequently, the Federal Reserve may contemplate interest rate cuts, with speculation of a potential easing cycle commencing in May.
Overall, stringent lending conditions are expected to curb US growth in the initial half of 2024.
- February 06, 2024 11:55
Stock Market Live Today: Kalpataru Projects International raises ₹150 crore, stock up
Kalpataru Projects International has garnered ₹150 crore through the issuance of 15,000 NCDs valued at ₹1,00,000 each via private placement. These NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE Limited. Kalpataru Projects International’s stock is trading at ₹873 on the BSE, reflecting a 2.31 per cent increase.
- February 06, 2024 11:53
Stock Market Live Today: BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 surge in midday trading
As of 11:45 am, the BSE Sensex is trading at 72,037.44, marking a rise of 306.02 points or 0.43 per cent, while the Nifty 50 stands at 21,874.15, showing an increase of 102.45 points or 0.47 per cent.
- February 06, 2024 11:40
Stock Market Live Today: Zydus Lifesciences stock surges to 52-week high
The stock of Zydus Lifesciences experienced a 4.85% surge on the NSE, currently trading at ₹797.80, reaching a 52-week high of ₹809.20 today.
- February 06, 2024 11:29
Stock Market Live Today: Adani starts talks for first Dollar bond sale since Hindenburg -- Bloomberg news
- February 06, 2024 11:28
Stock Market Live Today: Suven Life initiates phase-2 trial for Ropanicant in USA
Suven Life Sciences announced the randomisation of first patient in the Phase-2 clinical trial of Ropanicant (SUVN-911) for the treatment of moderate to severe Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) study in USA. The trial is a multicenter, randomized, open-label, parallel-group study planned across 10 sites in the USA.
Suven Life stock trades at ₹108 on the NSE, down by 0.09%
- February 06, 2024 11:26
Stock Market Live Today: Paytm leadership meets Central Bank to address regulatory challenges
Paytm’s chief executive officer and officials met the Indian central bank on Monday and discussed a roadmap to address regulatory concerns, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The Reserve Bank of India last week ordered Paytm affiliate Paytm Payments Bank to wind down most of its business, including deposits, credit products and its popular digital wallets, by Feb. 29, due to supervisory concerns and non-compliance of rules. - Reuters
- February 06, 2024 11:12
Stock Market Live Today: Arresting fall, Paytm shares edge up on Tuesday by 3 per cent
- February 06, 2024 11:08
Stock Market Live Today: Top gainers of Nifty IT stocks
Wipro (2.79%); TCS (2.55%); Coforge (2.40%); MPhasis (2.24%); HCL Tech (2.23%)
- February 06, 2024 11:07
Sensex today: Major gainers, losers at 11 a.m.
Major gainers on the BSE at 11 am:
Triveni Turbine (13.03%); Yes Bank (9.56%); Lloyds Engineering (8.04%); Jain Irrigation (7.90%); Indiabulls (7.81%)
Major losers:
Best Agrolife (-11.96%); Sunven Pharma (-8.29%); SCI (-6.04%); Prince Pipe (-5.95%); NBCC (-5.48%)
- February 06, 2024 10:57
Stock Market Live Today: BPCL to shut 4.5 mtpa crude unit at Kochi refinery in Sept-Oct
India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp plans to shut a 4.5 million metric ton-per-year (90,000 barrels per day) crude unit and some secondary units for 30 days at its Kochi refinery during September-October, a company executive said on Tuesday. - Reuters
- February 06, 2024 10:56
Stock Market Live Today: Nila Infrastructures to develop residential units and shops in Ahmedabad slums; stock surges 4.96%
Nila Infrastructures has received Letter of Intent from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for construction and development of residential units and commercial shops by rehabilitating slums popularly known as ‘Gulbai Tekra at Ahmedabad.
Stock rose by 4.96% on the BSE, trading at ₹12.70.
- February 06, 2024 10:53
Stock Market Live Today: Bank Nifty prediction today – Feb 06, 2024: Intraday likely to be bearish, go short
Bank Nifty began today’s session higher at 45,891 versus yesterday’s close of 45,825. It has then declined and is now hovering around 45,640, down 0.4 per cent.
Giving the index a bearish bias, the advance/decline ratio of the index stands at 1/11. ICICI Bank, up 0.4 per cent, is the only gainer. Bank of Baroda, down 2.9 per cent, is the biggest loser so far today.
- February 06, 2024 10:50
Stock Market Live Today: Post-listing view on the BLS e-Services IPO from Shivani Nyati of Swastika Investmart.
BLS e-Services Limited has made a remarkable market debut, opening at Rs. 305 (+142.56%) compared to its issue price. The company enjoys a long-standing partnership with leading banks, ensuring a stable revenue stream and recurring business. It operates in a high-growth industry driven by increased digitization and financial inclusion initiatives. Additionally, the IPO is strategically priced, further enhancing its appeal to investors.
With its strong fundamentals, positive investor sentiment, and promising outlook, the company is poised for a positive market debut. Remember, however, that careful evaluation and risk management are crucial for every investment.
So, allottees who applied for the public offering for listing premium are advised to maintain their stop loss at Rs. 300 and wait for further upside, whereas those who have a medium- to long-term perspective can also hold the stock.
- February 06, 2024 10:49
Nifty Today: Top loses at this hour of trade
Nifty top losers.jpg
- February 06, 2024 10:45
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty prediction today – February 06, 2024: Resistance ahead. Go short on a rise
Nifty 50 has risen back well in the opening trades after witnessing a sharp fall towards the end on Monday. The index is currently trading at 21,866, up 0.44 per cent.
Nifty is currently getting support in the 21,750-21,700 region. On Monday, it had struggled to rise past 21,950 decisively.
- February 06, 2024 10:43
Stock Market Live Today: L&T bags ₹2,500-₹5,000 crore project to construct cable stayed bridge in Assam
L&T’s transportation infrastructure business has won a project contract worth ₹2,500 crore to ₹5,000 crore, to construct the Palashbari to Sualkuchi Cable Stayed Bridge across the river Brahmaputra in Assam. The project has been awarded by the Public Works Roads Department (PwRD), Assam, to construct a 12.21 Km long bridge with approaches connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi. It will also directly connect to the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (GAU), Assam. The project will have 3.6 Km long cable stayed bridge portion along with a 5.61 Km approach on Palashbari side and a 3.0 Km approach on Sualkuchi side, including wetland approach viaducts. The project is scheduled to be completed in 48 months.
L&T stock trades at ₹3,383.55 on the NSE, higher by 1.25%.
- February 06, 2024 10:41
Stock Market Live Today: Corporate Actions: Amalgamation
Tata Metaliks: Ex-Date: 06-Feb-24
- February 06, 2024 10:41
Stock Market Live Today: Corporate actions: Open Offer
Shalimar Paints: Open: 12-Feb-24; Close: 26-Feb-24
- February 06, 2024 10:40
Stock Market Live Today: Corporate actions: Right Issue dates
Dipna Pharmachem: Ex-Date: 12-Feb-24
Skipper: Open: 30-Jan-24; Close: 08-Feb-24
Genpharmasec: Open: 22-Jan-24; Close: 09-Feb-24
Indiabulls Housing Finance: Open: 07-Feb-24; Close: 13-Feb-24
Quest Softech (India): Open: 02-Feb-24; Close: 15-Feb-24
Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper: Open: 30-Jan-24; Close: 15-Feb-24
Adroit Infotech: Open: 07-Feb-24; Close: 16-Feb-24
Magnum Ventures: Open: 07-Feb-24; Close: 21-Feb-24
- February 06, 2024 10:39
Stock Market Live Today: Corporate actions: Bonus details
Intellivate Capital: Bonus Issue 2:1; Ex-Date: 07-Feb-24
Shreeji Translogistics: Bonus Issue 1:3; Ex-Date: 08-Feb-24
Akshar Spintex: Bonus Issue 1:5; Ex-Date: 08-Feb-24
KP Energy: Bonus Issue 2:1; Ex-Date: 12-Feb-24
KPI Green Energy: Bonus Issue 1:2; Ex-Date: 15-Feb-24
MAS Financial Services: Bonus Issue 2:1; Ex-Date: 22-Feb-24
DRC Systems India: Bonus Issue 2:1; Ex-Date: 27-Feb-24
Fiem Industries: Bonus Issue 1:1; Ex-Date: 28-Feb-24
- February 06, 2024 10:38
Stock Market Live Today: Buyback dates
Orbit Exports: Ex-Date: 13-Feb-24
Arnold Holdings: Open: 01-Feb-24; Close: 07-Feb-24
- February 06, 2024 10:32
Stock Market Live Today: IPO dates
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels: Open: 05-Feb-24; Close: 07-Feb-24
Rashi Peripherals: Open: 07-Feb-24; Close: 09-Feb-24
Jana Small Finance Bank: Open: 07-Feb-24; Close: 09-Feb-24
Capital Small Finance Bank: Open: 07-Feb-24; Close: 09-Feb-24
- February 06, 2024 10:31
Stock Market Live Today: Dividend announcements
06-Feb-24
GAIL: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.50
MOTILALOFS: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 14.00
NTPC: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.25
CMSINFO: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.50
SHRIRAMFIN: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 10.00
KIRLPNU: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.50
AARTIDRUGS: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.00
07-Feb-24
HINDPETRO: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 15.00
BEPL: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.00
CONCOR: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.00
VIPIND: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.00
SYMPHONY: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.00
SRF: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.60
CHOLAFIN: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.30
08-Feb-24
GILLETTE: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 95.00
ITC: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.25
AJANTPHARM: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 26.00
IMPAL: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 9.00
VAIBHAVGBL: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.50
SHREECEM: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 50.00
IRB: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.10
- February 06, 2024 10:31
Stock Market Live Today: Zydus Lifesciences will meet on February 9th to consider the proposal of share buyback.
- February 06, 2024 10:23
Nifty Today: Top 5 pharma gainers at this hour of trade
top pharma gainers.jpg
- February 06, 2024 10:22
Stock Market Live Today: ICRA’s daily dossier
Indian equity markets fell as the U.S. dollar and bond yields rose in international markets amid much uncertainty regarding the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy for this year. Furthermore, reports of better-than-expected U.S. non-farm payroll figures in Jan 2024 negatively impacted market sentiment and cast doubt on the likelihood of a quick interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve of the U.S.
Bond yields rose tracking the rise in U.S. Treasury yields after stronger than expected increase was witnessed in non-farm payrolls data in Jan 2024 in the U.S. which dampened the expectation of aggressive rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark paper (7.18% GS 2033) rose by 3 bps to close at 7.09% as compared to the previous close of 7.06%.
- February 06, 2024 10:21
Stock Market Live Today: Top 5 IT stocks gainers
top it gainers.jpg
- February 06, 2024 10:19
Stock Market Live Today: Benchmark indices in green: Sensex gains 305.56 points, Nifty up 86.85 points at 10:14 a.m.
Benchmark indices trade in green. BSE Sensex at 72,036.98, up by 305.56 pts or 0.43% as of 10:14 am; and Nifty 50 trades at 21,858.55, up by 86.85 pts or 0.4.
Major sectoral indices trading in green include: Nifty IT (2.22%); and Nifty Pharma (1.20%). Nifty Bank, metal and FMCG trade in red.
- February 06, 2024 10:15
Stock Market Live Today: Bharti Airtel stock rose by 3.32% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,150.55, after reporting its financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023.
- February 06, 2024 10:07
Stock Market Live Today: One 97 Communications denies Mukesh Ambani’s Paytm wallet acquisition rumours; Jio Financial shares react with volatility
One 97 Communications Limited has denied speculations of news - Mukesh Ambani to acquire Paytm wallet? Jio Financial shares soar after report. “We clarify that the abovementioned news item is speculative, baseless and factually incorrect. We have not been in any negotiations in this regard. We have been informed by Paytm Payments Bank Limited, our associate company, that they also have not been in any negotiations in this regard,” the company has said in a stock exchange filing.
One 97 Communications trade at ₹467.40 on the NSE, higher by 6.59%.
Jio Financial Services trade at ₹278.50 on the NSE, down by 3.67%
- February 06, 2024 10:00
Stock Market Live Today: Adani Total Gas and INOX India ink mutual support pact to boost LNG ecosystem; stocks surge on NSE
Adani Total Gas Ltd and INOX India Ltd (INOXCVA) has entered into a mutual support agreement to strengthen LNG ecosystem in the country.
Inox India stock rose by 3.03% on the NSE, trading at ₹937.50; and Adani Total Gas trades at ₹1,001 on the NSE, higher by 1.21%.
- February 06, 2024 09:54
Currency Market Live Today: Rupee turns flat at 83.03 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee stayed flat at 83.03 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid volatile crude oil prices in the overseas market.
The Indian currency, however, found support from positive sentiment in the domestic equity markets and sustained inflow of foreign funds, forex traders said.
- February 06, 2024 09:53
Commodities Market Live Today: NCDEX, IRMA launch centre in Gujarat to promote commodity derivatives market
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) and Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) on Monday launched a centre of excellence in Anand, Gujarat, for growth of commodity derivatives market.
Named as Tribhuvandas Patel Centre of Excellence for Commodity Markets, it will help develop the commodities derivatives ecosystem, providing support in the areas of research, policy formation, policy advocacy, capacity building, thought leadership, product development, and leveraging synergies within the industrial and financial ecosystem, a joint statement by NCDEX and IRMA said.
- February 06, 2024 09:52
Stock Market Live Today: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher analyses market trends
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
Nifty ended slightly on a weak note after witnessing some volatile session once again resisting near the 22000 levels as mentioned earlier and it is important to cross the barrier zone for continuation of the further upward move. The support for the day is seen at 21600 while the resistance would be at 21900.
- February 06, 2024 09:52
Stock Market Live Today: Infibeam Avenues forms alliance with IDFC First Bank for credit card EMI solutions; stock declines 1.51%
Infibeam Avenues has announced a strategic alliance between its flagship payment brand, CCAvenue, and IDFC First Bank, to provide extensive credit card EMI solutions.
Infibeam stock decliuned by 1.51% on the NSE, trading at ₹35.95.
- February 06, 2024 09:50
Stock Market Live Today: Anand James of Geojit Financial Services analyses market trends
Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
“While playing a downmove yesterday, we had pencilled in either 21720 or 21600 to allow bulls to regroup and avoid a full reversal that Friday had indicated. Incidentally, with yesterday’s slippages stopping at 21726, we will begin today gauging the strength of the recovery. Upswings may be expected to be challenged in the 21800-840 vicinity, and we would look for a push above 21879 to confirm strength. If below 21720, we have a cluster of supports at 21660-640- 600 etc, that should ensure that the downmoves do not gain speed. In other words, the odds are higher for a fluctuating day”
- February 06, 2024 09:50
Stock Market Live Today: V K Vijayakuma of Geojit Financial Services analyses market trends
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
“The near-term market trend indicates exhaustion and there are no clear positive triggers that can take the market to sustained new highs immediately. An important event coming up is the RBI meeting on 8th. But no positive triggers like a rate cut are likely from the RBI meeting. The global market construct also is challenging with the 10-year bond yield rising again to 4.13% and the dollar index rising to 104.5. The positive takeaway is that the U.S. economy is doing surprisingly well and a sharp global slowdown triggered by a possible US recession is very unlikely. This, along with declining inflation in the US can support global equity markets. Investors may wait and watch for new trends to emerge while remaining invested in this bull market.”
- February 06, 2024 09:48
Commodities Market Live Today: Silver slips to $22.33 an ounce
Silver prices went down because the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for January was good. Investors anticipate that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hold interest rates in the range of 5.25%–5.50% at its monetary policy meeting in March. This is because the case for keeping interest rates higher until the end of spring has been bolstered by strong labour market statistics. A positive outlook for demand is indicated by strong labour demand and higher salary offers made by US firms to either hire or retain employees.
Key economic data slated for release includes German Factory Orders m/m, Retail Sales m/m from Euro Zone and Construction PMI from GBP Zone.
- February 06, 2024 09:48
Stock Market Live Today: Air Seychelles partners with RateGain for real-time pricing insights; RateGain stock rises by 2.20%
Air Seychelles has chosen to partner with RateGain for its AirGain platform. This partnership will provide Air Seychelles with real-time competitive pricing insights for both its domestic and global routes. The AirGain platform, offered by RateGain, provides revenue management solutions for both airlines and online travel agencies, including real-time price intelligence and rate parity solutions, among others.
Rategain stock rose by 2.20% on the NSE, trading at ₹868.
- February 06, 2024 09:46
Commodities Market Live Today: Gold down at $2025
Gold fell as the dollar and bond rates rose following strong U.S. employment data the previous week and comments made by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that dampened expectations for early rate reduction. According to Powell, a robust economy gives central bankers more time to develop confidence that inflation will continue to decline, so the Fed can be “prudent” in determining whether to lower its benchmark interest rate. Amidst the increase in rates on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes to over 4%, the dollar index reached a peak of eight weeks. The U.S. Labour Department released data on Friday that showed non-farm payrolls rose by 353,000 jobs in January, about twice as much as anticipated (180,000).
Key economic data slated for release includes German Factory Orders m/m, Retail Sales m/m from Euro Zone and Construction PMI from GBP Zone.
- February 06, 2024 09:45
Stock Market Live Today: DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations and Vimaan Aerospace forge partnership for Drone Services and Training; stock surges 3.46%
DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Vimaan Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. to collaborate on the provision of drones and drone-related training and services.
DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations stock surges by 3.46% on the BSE, trading at ₹185.30.
- February 06, 2024 09:44
Stock Market Live Today: German exports disappoint in December on weak global demand
Exports fell by 4.6% MoM (-1.4% YoY) in December compared with the previous month of 3.7% .Imports fell by 6.7% MoM (-9.7% YoY) in December. Exports to EU countries fell by 5.5% compared with the previous month, while exports to countries outside the EU declined by 3.5%, the office said.Imports from the EU slumped by 7.4%, Overall trade balance is in surplus of 22.2 billion euros in Dec, versus a surplus of 20.8 billion euros the previous month.
- February 06, 2024 09:44
Stock Market Live Today: Service activity rises in Jan across major countries except for China
Japan: 53.1 in Jan vs 51.5 in Dec, China(Caixin): 52.7 in vs 52.9 in Dec, Euro zone: 47.9 in Jan vs 47.6 in Dec. UK: 54.3 in Jan vs 53.4 in Dec. US(Non-ISM): 53.4 in Jan vs 50.5 in Dec.
- February 06, 2024 09:44
Stock Market Live Today: Fed’s Kashkari: Strong economy means Fed has time to study data before rate cuts
A resilient economy and a possibly higher neutral rate of interest means the U.S. Federal Reserve can take time, with less risk to an ongoing economic recovery, before deciding to reduce the benchmark interest rate, Minneapolis Federal Reserve president Neel Kashkari wrote in an essay published Monday.
- February 06, 2024 09:44
Stock Market Live Today: US banks see loan demand rising in 2024, Fed survey shows
U.S. banks anticipate an increase in demand for loans as interest rates fall this year, even as they further tighten credit standards on some types of loans, according to a Federal Reserve survey of senior bank lending officers published on Monday. Banks cited deterioration in collateral values and a less favourable economic outlook as reasons they will likely tighten standards on commercial real estate, credit card and auto loans this year, the survey showed.
- February 06, 2024 09:43
Stock Market Live Today: India’s services PMI jumps to highest in six months at 61.8 in January
India Services PMI came in at 61.8 in January, up from 59 in December. It is the highest since July 2023 .According to the report, new business placed with Indian service providers increased at the fastest rate in six months during January. The data also showed an uptick in new export orders. In January, such orders were the highest in three months. The top clients were Afghanistan, Australia, Brazil, China, Europe, the UAE and the US.
- February 06, 2024 09:43
Stock Market Live Today: Govt seeks Parliament nod for Rs 78,673 cr more as spending this fiscal
The government on Monday sought Parliament’s nod for a net additional spending of Rs 78,673 crore in the current financial year, including Rs 10,798 crore expenditure towards MGNREGA. The second batch of supplementary grants tabled in parliament by FinMin also provides additional spending of Rs 9,231 crore and Rs 3,000 crore towards food and fertiliser subsidy, respectively.
- February 06, 2024 09:43
Stock Market Live Today: Employment in the manufacturing sector grew by 7% in 2021-22: Govt data
Employment fell marginally in 2020-21 due to the pandemic but gained momentum in 2021-22 with 7 per cent year-on-year growth in the manufacturing sector, according to the Annual Survey of Industries.Average salary earned per employee in this sector had gone up by 1.7 per cent in 2020-21 and 8.3 per cent in 2021-22, in comparison to respective previous years.The unemployment rate has dropped for women from 14.9% in Dec-23 to 11% in Jan-24, according to CMIE
- February 06, 2024 09:42
Stock Market Live Today: FinMin releases Rs 66,745 cr loan to 28 states for investment in Apr-Jan
The Ministry of Finance has released loans worth Rs 66,745 crore to 28 states under the Scheme for ‘Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment’. The scheme is aimed at boosting capital expenditure by states.
- February 06, 2024 09:42
Stock Market Live Today: India’s Russian oil import hits 12-mth low, long-term appetite intact
Russia supplied 1.2 million barrels per day of crude oil to India in January, down from 1.32 million barrels in December and 1.62 million barrels in November 2023, according to data from the energy cargo tracker Vortexa. The decline in cargoes from Russia was made up by increased sourcing from Iraq, which supplied 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, up from 985,000 bpd in the previous month.Supplies from Saudi Arabia declined to 659,000 bpd from 668,000 bpd in December.
- February 06, 2024 09:40
Stock Market Live Today: US solar boom opens $2 billion Indian door to banned products from China
India’s largest solar producer, Waaree Energies Ltd., has sent millions of panels to the US with components from a Chinese company whose products were repeatedly denied entry to the US market over concerns about forced labour, a Bloomberg News examination of Indian and US import records shows.
- February 06, 2024 09:40
Stock Market Live Today: China tightens some trading restrictions for domestic, offshore investors
China is tightening trading restrictions on domestic institutional investors as well as some offshore units as authorities fight to stem a deepening stock rout, according to people familiar with the matter. Officials imposed caps on some brokerage’s cross-border total return swaps, restricting China-based investors to short Hong Kong stocks. Meanwhile, Chinese brokers were instructed not to reduce positions in mainland shares through this channel.
- February 06, 2024 09:38
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am:
TCS (2.73%); Bharti Airtel (2.67%); HCL Tech (2.66%); Wipro (1.76%); Maruti (1.23%)
Major losers:
Power Grid (-3.34%); Hindalco (-1.42%); NTPC (-1.09%); JSW Steel (-0.93%); Britannia (-0.88%)
- February 06, 2024 09:38
Stock Market Live Today: IPO screener: All eyes on BLS E-Services listing
Shares of BLS E-Services will be listed today. The IPO, which received an overwhelming response from all categories of investors, has been priced at ₹135, at the upper end of the price band ₹129-135.
The company raised ₹311 crore through the issue.
If one goes by grey market premium, the stock is to list at a premium of over 110 per cent.
- February 06, 2024 09:26
Stock Market Live Today: HDFC Bank gets RBI nod to acquire up to 9.50% stake in Axis Bank, Suryoday SFB, ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank, Yes Bank, and IndusInd Bank”
HDFC Bank in receipt of approval from RBI to acquire aggregate holding of up to 9.50% of the share capital or voting rights in Axis Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank, Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank Limited.
- February 06, 2024 09:25
Stock Market Live Today: Sprayking unveils ₹180 million expansion project with cutting-edge machinery upgrade
Sprayking Limited has announced a expansion project worth ₹180 million. The expansion initiative entails the import of cutting-edge machinery from to be installed in Sprayking Limited’s existing 3,000 square meter modern manufacturing plant.
- February 06, 2024 09:21
Stock Market Live Today: Opening Bell: Indian indices steady despite overnight US volatility, investors remain cautious
In the face of subdued global signals, Indian benchmark indices, namely Sensex and Nifty, initiated the day mildly positive this Tuesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged by 210.94 points, reaching 71,942.36 in the early trading session. Simultaneously, the NSE Nifty experienced a rise of 57.05 points, reaching 21,828.75.
According to analysts, Chinese markets are affecting the sentiment globally as many are unsure what is ahead. US stocks are also volatile due to the US Federal Reserve’s signal on rate cuts. Analysts expect the market to see a lacklustre opening but may toe in global sentiment later.
Equities across the Asia-Pacific region are down following the weak closing at the US markets.
Most equities in the Asia-Pacific region fell between 0.4 per cent and 0.8 per cent. However, beaten-down Chinse stocks are up thanks to a slew of moves by regulators and the government to calm investors.
Asian stocks were mostly lower after a robust US jobs report dashed expectations of a near-term interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve, with Chinese shares again leading the declines even after the market regulator in Beijing pledged to crack down on abuses and protect small investors, said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
“During last week, our markets witnessed an up move to mark a new record high on Friday, but the index corrected and formed a ‘Shooting Star’ reversal pattern. This also coincides with a ‘Double Top’ as Friday’s high resembles this. Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.
“ Now, the index has started this week with a break-down of the low of the star candle, and thus, it confirms a trend reversal for the short term. Hence, traders are advised to stay cautious as the index might go through a corrective phase going ahead. In case such a scenario unfolds, then we could see a correction first upto 21600, followed by a move towards the 4 DEMA which is placed around 21370. Traders are advised to stay cautious and prefer profit booking on long positions. On the higher side, 21950-22000 will be seen as immediate resistance followed bt last week’s high of 22127,” he added.
According to Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities, “Markets may see a steady positive start amid gains in the Gift Nifty index, but weakness in overnight US trades and sluggishness in other Asian indices could weigh on sentiment in later trades. The bear trade could gain momentum from here on, as Nifty has formed a ‘Double Top’ pattern on the daily charts. So, Nifty’s all-time-high at 22127 mark will act as strong hurdles. Technically, the biggest intraday support for the index is now seen at 21477 mark with next support placed at the 21137 mark.”
- February 06, 2024 09:09
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: TVS Supply Chain Solutions Q3 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6.39% at Rs 2,221.84 crore vs Rs 2,373.41 crore.
Ebitda down 7.89% at Rs 162.07 crore vs Rs 175.94 crore.
Margin narrowed by 11 bps to 7.29% vs 7.41%.
Net profit down 37.83% at Rs 9.99 crore vs Rs 16.07 crore.
- February 06, 2024 09:09
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: BSE Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 82.15% at Rs 3,716 crore vs Rs 2,040 crore.
Ebitda up 135.29% at Rs 920 crore vs Rs 391 crore.
Operating Ebitda margin at 25% vs 19%.
Net profit up 123.06% at Rs 1,064 crore vs Rs 477 crore.
- February 06, 2024 09:09
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.3% at Rs 236.38 crore vs Rs 226.63 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 236.5 crore).
Ebitda up 12.77% at Rs 33.28 crore vs Rs 29.51 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 37.8 crore)
Margin at 14.07% vs 13.02% (Bloomberg estimate 16%).
Net profit up 9.48% at Rs 36.35 crore vs Rs 33.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 38.4 crore).
- February 06, 2024 09:08
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Prince Pipes And Fittings Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 12.37% at Rs 618.62 crore vs Rs 705.89 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 646.8 crore).
Ebitda up 8.91% at Rs 75.66 crore vs Rs 69.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 84.95 crore).
Margin expanded by 238 bps to 12.23% vs 9.84% (Bloomberg estimate 13.10%).
Net profit up 6.32% at Rs 37.63 crore vs Rs 35.39 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 48.5 crore).
- February 06, 2024 09:08
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Fusion Micro Finance Q3 Earnings (YoY)
Revenue up 31.44% at Rs 613.24 crore vs Rs 466.52 crore.
Net profit up 23.4% at Rs 126.45 crore vs Rs 102.47 crore.
- February 06, 2024 09:07
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Ideaforge Technologies Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1,065.93% at Rs 90.89 crore vs Rs 7.79 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 19.58 crore vs loss of Rs 16.18 crore.
Margin at 21.54%.
Net profit at Rs 14.79 crore vs loss of Rs 7.80 crore.
- February 06, 2024 09:07
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: CCL Products Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 24.13% at Rs 664.48 crore vs Rs 535.29 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 655.5 crore).
Ebitda up 10.12% at Rs 110.92 crore vs Rs 100.72 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 121.8 crore).
Margin narrowed by 212 bps at 16.69% vs 18.81% (Bloomberg estimate 18.6%)
Net profit down 13.37% at Rs 63.29 crore vs Rs 73.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 70.66 crore).
- February 06, 2024 09:07
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.7% at Rs 817.5 crore vs Rs 781.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 883 crore).
Ebitda up 22.7% at Rs 110.4 crore vs Rs 90.02 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 118.4 crore).
Margin expanded by 198 bps to 13.5% vs 11.5% (Bloomberg estimate 13.4%).
Net profit up 26.8% at Rs 79.45 crore vs Rs 62.66 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 89.1 crore).
Board approves interim dividend of Rs 16 per share.
- February 06, 2024 09:06
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Suven Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 37.9% at Rs 219.8 crore vs Rs 353.8 crore.
Ebitda down 55.6% at Rs 65.14 crore vs Rs 146.7 crore.
Margin narrowed to 29.6% vs 41.5%.
Net profit down 56.6% at Rs 46.75 crore vs Rs 107.7 crore.
- February 06, 2024 09:06
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Linde India Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.3% at Rs 706.2 crore vs Rs 697 crore.
Ebitda up 10.9% at Rs 186.2 crore vs Rs 167.8 crore.
Margin expanded by 228 bps at 26.4% vs 24.1%.
Net profit up 9.1% at Rs 120 crore vs Rs 110 crore.
- February 06, 2024 09:06
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: GET&D Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8% at Rs 839 crore vs Rs 776.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 886.6 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 96.55 crore vs Rs 45.85 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 76.2 crore).
Margin expanded by 560 bps to 11.5% vs 5.9% (Bloomberg estimate 8.6%).
Net profit at Rs 49.35 crore vs Rs 4.74 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 44.95 crore).
- February 06, 2024 09:06
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Paradeep Phosphates Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 41% at Rs 2,595 crore vs Rs 4,398.4 crore.
Ebitda down 24% at Rs 282.5 crore vs Rs 371.8 crore.
Margin expanded by 243 bps to 10.9% vs 8.5%.
Net profit down 39.6% at Rs 108.9 crore vs Rs 180.3 crore.
- February 06, 2024 09:04
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Triveni Turbine Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 32.5% at Rs 431.7 crore vs Rs 325.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 419.2 crore).
Ebitda up 32.6% at Rs 83.71 crore vs Rs 63.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 82.42 crore).
Margin at 19.4% (Bloomberg estimate 19.70%).
Net profit up 29.8% at Rs 68.3 crore vs Rs 52.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 65.98 crore).
Board declares interim dividend of Rs 1.3 per share.
- February 06, 2024 09:04
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: eMudhra Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income from operations was up 2.9% at Rs 99.51 crore vs Rs 96.7 crore.
EBIT down 8.3% at Rs 21.48 crore vs Rs 23.43 crore.
Margin narrowed by 264 bps to 21.6% vs 24.2%.
Net profit up 6.6% at Rs 20 crore vs Rs 18.76 crore.
Appointed Ritesh Raj Pariyani as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company, with effect from Feb. 5.
- February 06, 2024 09:04
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Ask Automotive Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.6% at Rs 761.7 crore vs Rs 637 crore.
Ebitda up 41.6% at Rs 80.07 crore vs Rs 56.53 crore.
Margin expanded by 163 bps to 10.51% vs 8.87%.
Net profit up 71.3% at Rs 49.94 crore vs Rs 29.15 crore.
- February 06, 2024 09:03
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Responsive Industries Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.3% at Rs 267.3 crore vs Rs 263.9 crore.
Ebitda up 83.9% at Rs 66.45 crore vs Rs 36.14 crore.
Margin expanded 1,116 bps to 24.9% vs 13.7%.
Net profit at Rs 44.71 crore vs Rs 16.82 crore.
- February 06, 2024 09:03
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Avanti Feeds Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.7% at Rs 1,253.2 crore vs Rs 1,102.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,014.9 crore).
Ebitda up 20.4% at Rs 97 crore vs Rs 80.59 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 73.1 crore).
Margin expanded 43 bps to 7.7% vs 7.3% (Bloomberg estimate 7.2%).
Net profit up 18% to Rs 83.31 crore vs Rs 70.59 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 57.8 crore.).
- February 06, 2024 09:03
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Ashok Leyland Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.66% at Rs 11,092.7 crore vs Rs 10,399.74 crore.
Ebitda up 45.87% at Rs 1,961.28 crore vs Rs 1,344.47 crore.
Margin expanded by 475 bps to 17.68% vs 12.92%.
Net profit up 73.35% at Rs 608.85 crore vs Rs 351.21 crore.
- February 06, 2024 09:02
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap:Tata Chemicals Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 10.1% at Rs 3,730 crore vs Rs 4,148 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,824.7 crore).
Ebitda down 41.2% at Rs 542 crore vs Rs 922 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 732.97 crore).
Margin narrowed by 769 bps to 14.5% vs 22.2% (Bloomberg estimate 19.7%).
Net profit down 54.4% at Rs 194 crore vs Rs 425 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 283.2 crore).
- February 06, 2024 09:02
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Bharti Airtel Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.3% at Rs 37,899.5 crore vs Rs 37,043.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 38,051.3 crore).
Ebitda up 1.54% at Rs 19,814.8 crore vs Rs 19,513.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 19,841.04 crore).
Margin narrowed by 39 bps to 52.28% vs 52.67% (Bloomberg estimate 52.10%).
Net profit up 37.41% at Rs 2,876.4 crore vs Rs 2,093.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,596.3 crore).
- February 06, 2024 08:53
Stock Market Live Today: JK Cements: The company approved the merger of units Acro Paints and JK Maxx.
- February 06, 2024 08:52
Stock Market Live Today: Hindalco Industries: The company bought a 26% stake in Ayana Renewable Power for Rs 1.63 crore.
- February 06, 2024 08:52
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O ban period: Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Tower, National Aluminium, UPL, Zee Entertainment Enterprise
- February 06, 2024 08:51
Stock Market Live Today: INSIDER TRADE: Avantel: Promoter Vidyasagar Abburi sold 78,776 shares on Feb 5
- February 06, 2024 08:51
Stock Market Live Today: Andhra Paper: Limited Bright Star Investments sold 2.99 lakh shares (0.75%) at Rs 542.06 apiece.
- February 06, 2024 08:50
Stock Market Live Today: Styrenix wins contract for ABS capacity expansion project
Styrenix Performance Materials: The company was awarded the contract to Mott Macdonald to set up the brownfield expansion project to increase the annual capacity of ABS from 85 KT to 210 KT.
- February 06, 2024 08:49
Stock Market Live Today: Triveni Turbine: The company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, ‘Triveni Turbines Americas Inc.’ in Texas, USA.
- February 06, 2024 08:49
Stock Market Live Today: Pidilite inaugurates new mfg facility near Lucknow
Pidilite Industries: The company announced the inauguration of a new manufacturing facility in Sandila, near Lucknow, for its tile adhesive brand, Roff.
- February 06, 2024 08:48
Stock Market Live Today: Fitch Ratings: India’s Interim Budget reinforces commitment to gradual fiscal consolidation
The Indian central government’s latest budget points to a slightly faster pace of consolidation in the next two fiscal years than we previously expected, and reinforces its commitments to raise capital investment, says Fitch Ratings. The targets are broadly in line with Fitch’s assumptions when we affirmed India’s rating at ‘BBB-’ with a Stable Outlook in January. As such, they are unlikely to lead to significant changes in the sovereign’s credit profile, although this modestly reduces near-term risks to the fiscal trajectory and signals the government’s commitment to its fiscal consolidation plans
- February 06, 2024 08:47
Stock Market Live Today: Pre-opening market comment by Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
“Markets may see a steady positive start amid gains in the Gift Nifty index, but weakness in overnight US trades and sluggishness in other Asian indices could weigh on sentiment in later trades. The bear trade could gain momentum from here on, as Nifty has formed a ‘Double Top’ pattern on the daily charts. So, Nifty’s all-time-high at 22127 mark will act as strong hurdles. Technically, the biggest intraday support for the index is now seen at 21477 mark with next support placed at the 21137 mark.”
- February 06, 2024 08:47
Stock Market Live Today: Q3FY24 Important Result Calendar
06 February 2024 (Today)
Derivative Segment
• Britannia Industries Ltd.
• Chambal Fert & Chem Ltd.
• Godrej Properties Ltd.
• Max Financial Services Ltd.
• Navin Fluorine International
Cash Segment
• Akzo Nobel India Ltd.
• Birla Corporation Ltd.
• Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
• Computer Age Mgmt Services
• E.I.D. - Parry (India) Ltd.
• EIH Ltd.
• Endurance Technologies Ltd.
• FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.
• Gujarat State Fert & Chem Ltd.
• JB Chemicals & Pharma Ltd.
• JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
• Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
• NLC India Ltd.
• PNC Infratech Ltd.
• Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.
• Radico Khaitan Ltd.
• Redington Ltd.
• Sheela Foam Ltd.
• Tata Teleservices (Maha) Ltd.
• Timken India Ltd.
• Trident Ltd.
• TTK Prestige Ltd.
• Usha Martin Ltd.
• V-Mart Retail Ltd.
• Welspun Corp Ltd.
07 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Apollo Tyres Ltd.
• Cummins India Ltd.
• GNFC Ltd.
• Lupin Ltd.
• Manappuram Finance Ltd.
• Nestle India Ltd.
• Power Grid Corp Of India Ltd.
• Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
• Trent Ltd.
Cash Segment
• AIA Engineering Ltd.
• Borosil Renewables Ltd.
• EPL Ltd.
• FDC Ltd.
• Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
• Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
• General Insurance Corp of India
• Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
• Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.
• JK Paper Ltd.
• Kalpataru Projects International
• Religare Enterprises Ltd.
• Sobha Ltd.
• Solar Industries India Ltd.
• Star Cement Ltd.
• UNO Minda Ltd.
• Varroc Engineering Ltd.
08 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Aarti Industries Ltd.
• Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
• Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
• Biocon Ltd.
• Escorts Kubota Ltd.
• Grasim Industries Ltd.
• Page Industries Ltd.
• Power Finance Corporation
• The Ramco Cements Ltd.
• United Breweries Ltd.
Cash Segment
• 3M India Ltd.
• Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.
• Astrazeneca Pharma India
• Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Co
• Esab India Ltd.
• Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd.
• Global Health Ltd.
• Honeywell Automation Ltd.
• Ircon International Ltd.
• JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.
• KNR Constructions Ltd.
• Life Insurance Corp of India
• MMTC Ltd.
• NCC Ltd.
• Patanjali Foods Ltd.
• Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.
• Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
• SKF India Ltd.
• Thermax Ltd.
• Torrent Power Ltd.
• Zomato Ltd.
• Zydus Wellness Ltd.
09 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
• Bandhan Bank Ltd.
• Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
• MRF Ltd.
• PI Industries Ltd.
• Tata Power Co Ltd.
• Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Campus Activewear Ltd.
• Caplin Point Lab Ltd.
• Easy Trip Planners Ltd.
• Emami Ltd.
• Finolex Cables Ltd.
• Godrej Industries Ltd.
• HUDCO Ltd.
• Indian Railway Fin Corp Ltd.
• Indigo Paints Ltd.
• Inox Wind Energy Ltd.
• Inox Wind Ltd.
• Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.
• Pfizer Ltd.
• Sapphire Foods India Ltd.
• Shipping Corp Of India Ltd.
• Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.
• SJVN Ltd.
• The New India Assurance Co
10 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
• Divi’s Laboratories Ltd.
• MCX India Ltd.
• Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Amber Enterprises Ltd.
• NSE Limited
• Uflex Ltd.
11 February 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• Vinati Organics Ltd.
12 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bharat Forge Ltd.
• Coal India Ltd.
• Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
• Samvardhana Motherson Int
• Steel Authority Of India Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Allcargo Logistics Ltd.
• BASF India Ltd.
• Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.
• Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.
• Elgi Equipments Ltd.
• Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
• Glaxosmithkline Pharma Ltd.
• GR Infraprojects Ltd.
• Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.
• HEG Ltd.
• JM Financial Ltd.
• Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.
• Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
• NHPC Ltd.
• TCI Express Ltd.
• The Phoenix Mills Ltd.
13 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
• Bosch Ltd.
• Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
• Eicher Motors Ltd.
• Gujarat Gas Ltd.
• Hindalco Industries Ltd.
• Hindustan Copper Ltd.
• IRCTC Ltd.
• Info Edge (India) Ltd.
• National Aluminium Company
• Zee Entertainment Enterprises
Cash Segment
• ITI Ltd.
• Jindal Worldwide Ltd.
• KRBL Ltd.
• La Opala RG Ltd.
• NBCC (India) Ltd.
• Nesco Ltd.
• Oil India Ltd.
• Rashtriya Chem & Fert Ltd.
• RHI Magnesita India Ltd.
• The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd.
14 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
• Crompton Greaves Cons Ele Ltd.
• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
• Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
• Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
• Muthoot Finance Ltd.
• NMDC Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Gland Pharma Ltd.
• Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
• Natco Pharma Ltd.
• NMDC Steel Ltd.
• Polyplex Corporation Ltd.
• Shriram Properties Ltd.
16 February 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• Schaeffler India Ltd.
19 February 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• CIE Automotive India Ltd.
20 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• ABB India Ltd.
23 February 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• Rain Industries Ltd.
• Sanofi India Ltd.
- February 06, 2024 08:46
Stock Market Live Today: IPO Listing- BLS E-Services Limited
Listing Date : Tuesday, February 6, 2024 (Today)
ISIN : INE0NLT01010
BSE : 544107 ‘B’ Group
NSE : BLSE
NSE Series : EQ
IPO Price : ₹ 135/-
App. Min. Lot : 108 Shares
- February 06, 2024 08:35
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Ashok Leyland Ltd. | CMP Rs. 179 | M Cap Rs. 52557 Cr | 52 W H/L 192/133
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
No. of Vehicles Sold 47241 vs QoQ 49846,YoY 47562
Result ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 9273 Cr (-3.8% QoQ, 2.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 9320.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 9638 Cr, YoY Rs. 9029.7 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 1113.9 Cr (3.2% QoQ, 39.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1018.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1079.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 797.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 12% vs expectation of 10.9%, QoQ 11.2%, YoY 8.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 580 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 554.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 583.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 354.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2
Stock is trading at P/E of 20.5x FY24E EPS
- February 06, 2024 08:35
Stock Market Live Today: Q3FY24 EARNING CALENDAR 06.02.2024
AGI, AJMERA, AKZOINDIA, ANANTRAJ, AZAD, BIRLACORPN, BLUEJET, BRIGADE, BRITANNIA, CAMS, CHAMBLFERT, DEEPINDS, DOLLAR, EIDPARRY, EIHOTEL, EVEREADY, GOCOLORS, GODREJPROP, GPIL, GSFC, IOLCP, JBCHEPHARM, JKTYRE, LEMONTREE, MFSL, NAVINFLUOR, NAZARA, NLCINDIA, NYKAA, PNCINFRA, RADICO, REDINGTON, SFL, SYRMA, TIMKEN, TRIDENT, TTML, USHAMART, VAKRANGEE, VMART, WELCORP, ZAGGLE
- February 06, 2024 08:34
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: InterGlobe Aviation: Higher airfare, but medium-term difficult: Elara Securities
▪ Q3 PAT at INR 30.4bn, up 52% YoY
▪ Record grounding in Q4 on P&W issues
▪ Competitors aggressively add fleet in Q3FY24
▪ Valuation: retain Reduce with a TP of INR 3,005
- February 06, 2024 08:34
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: eClerx: In-line Q3; optimistic H2 outlook: Elara Securities
▪ Inline revenue with strong seasonality led growth in Top accounts.
▪ Margin slightly below our estimates; attrition at a historical low
▪ Valuation: retain Accumulate with a higher TP of INR 2,841
- February 06, 2024 08:34
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: RITES: Improved prospects; margin to remain soft: Elara Securities
▪ Q3 revenue flat YoY on exports decline
▪ Export orders make a comeback after four year; more to follow
▪ EBITDA margin compresses 380bp YoY to 24.7%
▪ Valuation: reiterate Sell with a higher TP of INR 515
- February 06, 2024 08:33
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Kaynes Technology: Top line zooms on growing orderbook: Elara Securities
▪ Q3 revenue up 76%, led by industrials and railways
▪ Orderbook up 9% QoQ to INR 38bn
▪ OSAT to bolster top line and margin post FY26
▪ Valuation: reiterate Accumulate with a higher TP of INR 3,100
- February 06, 2024 08:33
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Sumitomo Chemical: Demand seems to have hit trough: Elara Securities
▪ Negative operating leverage dragging EBITDA
▪ FY25 guidance optimistic
▪ Capex to scale up FY25 onwards
▪ Valuation: Reiterate Accumulate with a higher TP of INR 423
- February 06, 2024 08:33
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Relaxo Footwears: Raw material deflation aids margin: Elara Securities
▪ Negative operating leverage impacts performance
▪ Volume and margin improve YoY
▪ Expansion initiatives to benefit as market recovers
▪ Valuation: retain Accumulate with a revised TP of INR 977
- February 06, 2024 08:32
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Mphasis: Not out of the woods yet…: Elara Securities
▪ Q3 dragged down by Communication; Banking turnaround intact
▪ Banking – Green shoots visible
▪ Valuations: Retain Accumulate; TP raised to INR 2,710
- February 06, 2024 08:32
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Torrent Pharmaceuticals: In-line Q3; outlook steady: Elara Securities
▪ In-line Q3FY24; branded businesses perform well
▪ Domestic business – Growth strong
▪ US business – Revival guided for in FY25
▪ Brazil and Germany to grow as well
▪ Valuation: We retain Accumulate and raise TP to INR 2,798
- February 06, 2024 08:31
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Somany Ceramics: Better demand outlook for next year: Elara Securities
▪ Tiles – Weak domestic demand sustains in Q3
▪ Focus on improving product mix and distribution expansion
▪ EBITDA margin guidance of 10% in Q4
▪ Valuation: revise to Accumulate with an unchanged TP of INR 832
- February 06, 2024 08:31
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Dhanuka Agritech: New products gaining traction: Elara Securities
▪ Product mix driving margin expansion
▪ Letter of Intent signed with Spanish company, Kimitec
▪ Valuation: Downgrade to Reduce with a higher TP of INR 1,115
- February 06, 2024 08:31
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Aavas Financiers: Risk-reward favorable: Elara Securities
▪ NII, slower disbursements keep PAT in check; outlook stable
▪ Levers to productivity in place, core low-ticket focus to prop growth
▪ Superior asset quality since inception, strong execution in place
▪ Valuation: Upgrade to Accumulate; new TP at INR 1,637
- February 06, 2024 08:30
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Tata Motors: Strong performance across segments: Elara Securities
▪ Debt reduction and EV launch pipeline on track
▪ Strong JLR order book at 150,000 units; VME on the rise
▪ Valuations: Revise to Accumulate; TP raised to INR 935
- February 06, 2024 08:11
Stock Market Live Today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 07 February 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 105.35
Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1136.5
Container Corporation Of India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 929.9
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.15
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 508.45
SRF Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.6
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2250.4
Symphony Limited
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 935.35
V.I.P.Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 540.7
- February 06, 2024 07:58
Stock Market Live Today: Researchbytes Events Update: As of 07: 36 AM Tuesday 06 February 2024
*Pending Calls today…*Can set alert at for them at www.researchbytes.com
8:30 AM Fusion Micro Finance
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
10:00 AM Shilchar Techno
Dial:
10:00 AM Ashok Leyland
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
10:30 AM Vijaya Diagnostic
Dial: +91 22 6280 1315
10:30 AM VRL Logistics
Dial: 02262801149
11:00 AM CCL Products
Dial: +91 22 6280 1304
11:00 AM Archean Chemical
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
11:00 AM Prince Pipes
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
11:00 AM Ideaforge Techn
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
11:30 AM Sarda Energy
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1256
11:30 AM HIL
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
12:30 PM Triveni Turbine
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
2:00 PM Orient Cement
Dial:
2:00 PM Black Rose Ind
Dial:
2:00 PM Vaishali Pharma
Dial: +91 22 6280 1239
2:30 PM Bharti Airtel
Dial:
2:30 PM Arman Financial
Dial: +91226280 1366
3:00 PM TCPL Packaging
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
3:00 PM Aurionpro Sol
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
3:00 PM Bajaj Consumer
Dial: 02262801144
3:30 PM Gulf Oil Lubric
Dial: +91 22 6280 1325
3:30 PM Bata India
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
3:30 PM Welspun Enter
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
4:00 PM Kansai Nerolac
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
*4:00 PM K P R Mill *
Dial: +91 22 6280 1222
4:00 PM Godrej Prop
Dial: +91 22 6280 1302
4:00 PM TVS SUPPLY CHAI
Dial: +91 22 6280 1312
4:00 PM Insecticides
Dial: +91 22 6280 1326
4:00 PM Goodluck India
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
*4:00 PM Cholamandalam *
Dial: +91 22 62801384
4:30 PM FSN E-Commerce
Dial:
4:30 PM Chambal Fert
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1141
4:30 PM SMC GLOBAL SECU
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
5:00 PM Go Fashion (India)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
5:00 PM IFGL Refractor
Dial: +91 22 6280 1455
*5:00 PM Sree Meenakshi Mills *
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
5:30 PM Ajmera Realty
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
6:15 PM Navin Fluorine
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
6:30 PM Berger Paints
Dial: +91 22 6280 1325
Available replays at www.researchbytes.com
Tata Chemicals : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=294378
BSE Limited : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=294377
Embassy Office * *: (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=294376
Mahindra EPC : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=294366
Alembic Pharma : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=294372
Man Infra : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=294369
WPIL : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=294368
Kirloskar Ferro : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=294373
Himatsingka Sei : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=294375
India Glycols : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=294367
- February 06, 2024 07:58
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Linde India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 5558 | M Cap Rs. 47399 Cr | 52 W H/L 6886/3172
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 706.2 Cr (-0.7% QoQ, 1.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 711.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 697 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 186.2 Cr (7.2% QoQ, 10.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 173.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 167.8 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 26.4% vs QoQ 24.4%, YoY 24.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 120.1 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 108.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 110 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 14.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 103.7x FY24E EPS
- February 06, 2024 07:57
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. | CMP Rs. 651 | M Cap Rs. 16577 Cr | 52 W H/L 768/375
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has declined
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 219.8 Cr (-4.9% QoQ, -37.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 231.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 353.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 65.1 Cr (-33.5% QoQ, -55.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 98 Cr, YoY Rs. 146.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 29.6% vs QoQ 42.4%, YoY 41.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 46.8 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 79.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 107.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 44.7x TTM EPS
- February 06, 2024 07:57
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Avanti Feeds Ltd. | CMP Rs. 553 | M Cap Rs. 7540 Cr | 52 W H/L 599/321
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1253.2 Cr (-2% QoQ, 13.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1278.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 1102.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 97 Cr (3.2% QoQ, 20.4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 94 Cr, YoY Rs. 80.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 7.7% vs QoQ 7.4%, YoY 7.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 72.5 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 74.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 64 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 14.9x TTM EPS
- February 06, 2024 07:57
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. | CMP Rs. 637 | M Cap Rs. 6512 Cr | 52 W H/L 695/350
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is in-line with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 132.7 Cr (-4.4% QoQ, 17.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 132.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 138.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 113.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 52.3 Cr (-8.8% QoQ, 18.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 52.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 57.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 44.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 39.4% vs expectation of 39.4%, QoQ 41.3%, YoY 39.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 27.9 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 27.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 33.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 16.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.7
Stock is trading at P/E of 42.7x FY25E EPS
- February 06, 2024 07:56
Stock Market Live Today: SP Apparels acquires 100% stake in Young Brand Apparel for ₹223 crore
S. P. Apparels Ltd (SPAL), a leading apparel manufacturer and exporter, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent stake of Young Brand Apparel Private Limited (YBAPL) the subsidiary of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Limited along with the garment unit situated at palladam of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Limited and land and building situated at SIPCOT (The State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited) for a value of ₹223 crore.
Under a strategic acquisition initiative, SPAL plans to acquire a 51.33% stake from Bannari Amman of Young Brand Apparel Private Limited and undertake to acquire 49% stake in YBAPL from joint venture partners. To fund this acquisition, SPAL will leverage a balanced combination of internal accruals and borrowed capital.
- February 06, 2024 07:26
Stock Market Live Today: Large Blocks Reported in the Market on Feb 5
44.03mn NHPC Ltd (485 cr), 1.72mn Pidilite Industries Ltd (438 cr), 12.43mn Indian Renewable Energy Develo (251 cr), 8.32mn Jio Financial Services Ltd (237 cr), 2.54mn Tata Motors Ltd (235 cr), 11.59mn SJVN Ltd (184 cr), 8.24mn NBCC India Ltd (144 cr), 962k HDFC Bank Ltd (139 cr), 2.62mn One 97 Communications Ltd (116 cr), 1.00mn Axis Bank Ltd (108 cr), 7.63mn India Grid Trust (102 cr), 45.63mn Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (91 cr)
- February 06, 2024 07:25
Stock Market Live Today: Key markets data as of February 5
05-February: Prov Cash: Rs.crs
FII’s: +519 (14,276-13,757)
DII’s: -1,189 (11,869-13,058)
FIIs YTD cumulative Flows as of today (INR Cr.): -23,462.28 (Primary + Secondary)
Today’s Cash Vol: INR 1615Bn vs INR 1570Bn on previous trading day (+3%)
📌 Market Levels
BSE Sensex: 71731.42 (-354.21)
Nifty 50: 21771.70 (-82.10)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 48410.20 (-66.80)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 16319.75 (+41.90)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 24.42 / 3.64
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
22.39 / 3.81
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 25.86 / 3.88
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 29.98 / 4.03
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 15.61
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $76.81
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $2027.67 = INR 62385
Silver: INR 70846
📌 Currency
Rs/$: 83.06
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 104.27
📌 10 Year Yield
7.26% GOI 2033: 7.12% (Old)
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.09% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 4.10%
- February 06, 2024 07:22
Stocks to Watch: Ashok Leyland posts 61% rise in Q3 net at ₹580 crore
Leading truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland has reported a whopping 61 per cent increase in its net profit at ₹580 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared with ₹361 crore in the year-ago period, on the back of better operating performance amid a modest rise in revenue.
The company’s revenue from operations grew by about 3 per cent at ₹9,273 crore ( ₹9,030 crore). However, its EBITDA was significantly higher at ₹1,114 crore in Q3FY24 against ₹797 crore in Q3 FY23. EBITDA margin was strong at 12 per cent against 8.8 per cent. The company has maintained a double-digit percentage EBITDA in all three quarters of this fiscal
- February 06, 2024 07:12
Stock Market Live Today: Inflation, US election to drive 2024 markets: JPMorgan trader survey
Inflation and the U.S. presidential election will be the biggest drivers of global markets this year, while liquidity challenges are a growing focus, according to traders surveyed by JPMorgan.
Some 27% of traders see inflation as having the biggest impact, followed by 20% for the November election, the survey published on Tuesday showed.
Bonds and equities rallied late last year on hopes that slowing inflation would prompt hefty central bank rate cuts this year. But those bets have been scaled back, with Friday’s blowout U.S. jobs data prompting the biggest sell-off in U.S Treasuries since September. - Reuters
- February 06, 2024 07:10
Stock Market Live Today: SEBI may enhance large-cap stocks categorisation
Capital market regulator SEBI will soon widen the ambit of large, mid and small cap stocks based on their market capitalistion after the dizzying rally in equity markets last year.
Mutual funds have moved SEBI to enhance the large-cap classification from top-100 companies in terms of market capitalisation to 125. Subsequently, mid-cap will now be from 126 th stock to 276 th against the current practice of 101 to 250, while stocks from 277 will be termed as small-caps
- February 06, 2024 07:09
Stock Market Live Today: Paytm Payments Bank: Continued regulatory lapses drew stringent RBI action
As more details surface around the reasons for Reserve Bank of India taking stringent action against Paytm Payments Bank, doubts thicken around the possibilities of the bank fudging its user base details and acting in a manner non-complaint to its licensing requirements. According to highly placed sources aware of the matter, while Paytm Payments Bank boasts of 330 million wallet users only 20 million may be active wallet users of the payments bank, while 310 million may have been redundant accounts.
- February 06, 2024 07:07
Commodities Market Live Today: Oil prices mostly flat as Blinken’s Middle East visit assessed
Oil prices were little moved in early trading on Tuesday, as market participants assessed a visit to the Middle East by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss a ceasefire offer in the region.
Blinken met Saudi Arabia’s de-facto ruler on Monday. Palestinians hope the visit will clinch a truce before a threatened Israeli assault on Rafah, a border city where about half the Gaza Strip population is sheltering.
Brent crude futures were down 2 cents at $77.97 a barrel as of 00:01 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures edged down 3 cents to $72.75. Both contracts gained nearly 1% on Monday, rising for the first time in four sessions. - Reuters
- February 06, 2024 07:05
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Prabhudas Lilladher - Divgi (Buy)
We cut our FY24/25/26E EPS by 9/15/11 per cent, to factor in headwinds at legacy business and slower than expected ramp-up of the EV segment. Divgi Torqtransfer’s revenue was below our estimates (by 12 per cent), led by weakness across segments except components. Divgi noted that it lost ₹16 crore in revenue due to market headwinds at its principal customer accounts (Transfer case / EV / Defense).
- February 06, 2024 07:03
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Elara Securities - Kaynes Tech (Accumulate)
Kaynes Technology Q3 revenue surged 76 per cent y-o-y to ₹510 crore, 10 per cent higher than our estimates. Revenue was led by healthy B2B demand and strong order backlog. Revenue from the industrials segment spiked 217 per cent y-o-y to ₹270 crore on rising import substitution in the EV space.
- February 06, 2024 06:56
Stock Market Live Today: bl.Today’s pick: Stock to buy or sell: February 6, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea; check out the latest bl.Today’s Pick episode to learn more.
- February 06, 2024 06:54
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Cummins India (₹2,349.7)
Cummins India’s stock surpassed the key-level of ₹2,000 in early January. Post this move, it has been steadily appreciating. But over the past few sessions, the stock was facing a hurdle at ₹2,300. But Cummins broke out of this on Monday.
- February 06, 2024 06:54
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for February 06, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- February 06, 2024 06:53
Stock Market Live Today: Downward trend: Asian stocks open in the red
On Tuesday, Asian stocks opened on a negative note following declines on Wall Street. The early trade saw Japan’s Nikkei 225 index down by 0.59%, or 213.31 points, at 36,140.85, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.65%, or 16.55 points, to 2,540.16. In South Korea, the KOSPI dropped 0.85%, or 22.15 points, to 2,569.16, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.72%, or 54.60 points, to 7,571.30.
The previous day, Wall Street’s main indexes closed lower as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell rejected speculations of imminent rate cuts. Investors also assessed a mixed bag of U.S. earnings reports, leading to a 0.71% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (274.30 points, closing at 38,380.12), a 0.32% decline in the S&P 500 (15.80 points, closing at 4,942.81), and a 0.20% decrease in the Nasdaq Composite (31.28 points, closing at 15,597.68).
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Nifty
- Sensex
- share market
- stock market
- Stocks to Watch
- stocks and shares
- BSE
- NSE
- stocks and bonds
- stock exchanges
- stock splits
- stock options
- stock broking
- stock activity
- financing and stock offering
- money market
- market trend
- marketing research
- market shares
- futures and options
- commodity markets
- commodities market
- rupee
- currency trading
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.