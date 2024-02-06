₹1445 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1430
1390
1480
1510
Go short only below 1430. Keep the stop-loss at 1440
₹1687 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1660
1640
1700
1720
Go short now and at 1695. Keep the stop-loss at 1710
₹438 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
434
432
440
443
Go short now and at 439. Stop-loss can be kept at 442
₹263 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
259
255
267
270
Wait for dips. Go long at 260. Keep the stop-loss at 258
₹2877 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2865
2830
2885
2940
Go short only below 2865. Keep the stop-loss at 2875
₹643 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
639
635
645
650
Go short now and at 644. Stop-loss can be kept at 646
₹3973 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3955
3910
3985
4020
Go short on a break below 3955. Keep the stop-loss at 3965
21787 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21720
21570
21900
22050
Wait for a rise. Go short at 21840 with a stop-loss at 21920
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
