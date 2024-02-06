₹1445 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1430

1390

1480

1510

Go short only below 1430. Keep the stop-loss at 1440

₹1687 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1660

1640

1700

1720

Go short now and at 1695. Keep the stop-loss at 1710

₹438 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

434

432

440

443

Go short now and at 439. Stop-loss can be kept at 442

₹263 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

259

255

267

270

Wait for dips. Go long at 260. Keep the stop-loss at 258

₹2877 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2865

2830

2885

2940

Go short only below 2865. Keep the stop-loss at 2875

₹643 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

639

635

645

650

Go short now and at 644. Stop-loss can be kept at 646

₹3973 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3955

3910

3985

4020

Go short on a break below 3955. Keep the stop-loss at 3965

21787 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21720

21570

21900

22050

Wait for a rise. Go short at 21840 with a stop-loss at 21920

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

