I-T Dept to give SEBI data of taxpayers for fraud probe

Clean facts about sustainability
The Income-Tax Department will share all taxpayers’ data, such as PAN information, with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in order to help the capital market regulator in its probe against various entities, including those involved in ‘stock market manipulation’, an official order has said.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which frames policy for the Tax Department, had issued an order in this context on February 10 under Section 138 (1) of the I-T Act.
The sharing of information will be under three broad heads: Request-based exchange of data, suo motu, and automatic.
The two organisations are expected to ink a memorandum of understanding (MoU) soon in this regard and chalk out the modalities of exchange of data, maintenance of confidentiality, mechanism for safe preservation of data and weeding out after usage.
The CBDT said under the suo motu mode, information such as list of scrutiny cases marked ‘evasion’ or ‘violation related to stock market manipulation’ and any other information considered necessary for SEBI will be provided.
Under the request-based exchange, the order said, the Tax Department will share all PAN information. Name and PAN of partners in partnership firms and LLPs, KYC information in I-T returns, IP address on the acknowledgement of the filed I-T returns, financial particulars of the business, as filed in ITR and tax audit report, including income from trading in securities, will also be provided.
Under the automatic route, information in Form 61 (declaration filed by a person having only agricultural income) will be providedby the taxman.
How India can move towards a low-carbon steel sector
Water-stressed regions now have a viable solution at hand
The government has finally moved the meter that could push the sector towards viability, says M Ramesh
The scheme, proposed in the Budget, could save you time and money once implemented; we take you through the ...
The fund is best suited for investors with a time horizon of more than five years
I am a 35-year-old investor working as a Communications Consultant. I have mutual fund investments in the ...
It is currently at the top of the return charts for three-, five- and seven-year time-frames
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...