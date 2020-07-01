ICICI Direct expects HDFC Asset, L&T Info, 9 others in F&O soon

ICICI Direct expects 11 stocks — Aarti Industries, Abbott India, Adani Gas, Deepak Nitrate, HDFC Asset Management, ICICI General Insurance, IPCA Lab, L&T Infotech, Pfizer, PI Industries and Trent — to enter the derivative segment soon. Among them, a few stocks may be included in the next forthcoming announcement, the domestic broking firm said.

According to SEBI norms, the eligibility criteria for the stock enter to the F&O segment include - it should be among the top 500 stocks by market cap; median quarter-sigma order size over the last six months should not be less than ₹25 lakh and market wide position limit in the stock should not be less than ₹500 crore on a rolling basis

“Considering the last six month’s average criteria of NSE parameters, we have shortlisted certain stocks for fresh inclusion in the F&O segment,” said ICICI Direct.

In the last F&O inclusion, NSE had announced introduction of SBI Life Insurance in April 2020.