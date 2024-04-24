Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company has elevated Prateek Agrawal as MD & CEO with effect from Friday. He will take charge from Navin Agarwal, who will return to the parent company.

Prateek, who is currently executive director, joined MO AMC in October 2022.

Akhil Chaturvedi, currently Chief Business Officer, has been elevated as Executive Director. He was associated with MO AMC for over 11 years and currently leads sales and operations.

With over 14 years of experience, Niket Shah, Fund Manager, has been promoted as Chief Investment Officer. Currently, he manages assets worth over ₹18,000 crore.

All of them will start on their new roles from Friday.

Outperforming benchmarks

Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman, Motilal Oswal AMC, said promoting Prateek reinforces commitment to internal capabilities and a culture of growth and excellence. The elevation of Akhil and Niket underscores their proven track record and dedication in solidifying their invaluable leadership roles within the organisation, he said.

Ninety per cent of the schemes of MO AMC have outperformed their respective benchmarks with total AUM increasing to ₹71,810 crore in March against ₹45,712 crore in same period last year.